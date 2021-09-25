Pregnant Kylie Jenner shows off huge baby bump in tight dress and says she ‘really popped’ in last few weeks

KYLIE Jenner showed off her huge baby bump in a tight black dress after revealing she’s pregnant with her second child.

The KUWTK star, 24, admitted she has “really popped” this month as she cradled her stomach in a cute video.

5 Pregnant Kylie Jenner showed off her huge baby bump in a tight black dress

5 The 24-year-old said she has ‘really popped’ in the last few weeks / Kylie Jenner

Kylie posed in a black T-shirt dress in the mirror, putting her hand on her belly and pulling a funny face at the camera.

She captioned the brief clip: “I really popped these last few weeks.”

Kylie announced earlier this month that she’s pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, after weeks of speculation.

She posted a video of her bump and a visit to the doctor for an ultrasound, as her baby daddy Travis was all smiles with their daughter, Stormi.

Later on, the little family surprised Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, with the exciting news by handing over a photo of the ultrasound.

“Are you pregnant?” Kris asked, before squealing: “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Towards the end of the clip, Kylie debuted her huge baby bump, posing with her hands placed on her stomach.

Stormi again made an appearance, putting her arms around her mom’s waist and hugging her tight.

She has kept her baby’s gender a secret, but fans are convinced Kylie has been dropping clues that she’s having a boy.

She sparked speculation when she shared sweet photos of her daughter Stormi, three, wrapped in a blue towel in the bath.

Fans thought the blue color of the towel was a major hint at the baby’s sex, with one user pointing it out on an Instagram fan account.

GIRL OR BOY?

They wrote, “Ok, so that’s a boy right?” as another agreed, “Blue! So cute,” and added crying face emojis.

It comes just days after fans thought Kylie dropped another hint that she might be expecting a boy.

Kylie shared the packaging for a Kylie Baby product – a light blue bottle covered in bubbles.

While the bottle is light blue on top and pink on the bottom, many fans took to the comments section to wonder if putting the blue on full display is a hint that Kylie’s expecting a boy.

5 Kylie announced her pregnancy earlier this month /Kylie Jenner

5 The beauty mogul shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott Image Credits: Getty

5 Fans thought wrapping Stormi in a blue bath towel was a hint that she’s expecting a boy

