Pregnant Kylie Jenner shows off baby bump in crop top and takes fans on tour of MASSIVE $36M LA mansion in Vogue video

KYLIE Jenner has shown off her growing baby bump after a new online interview with Vogue revealed she “regrets” her stripper pole episode in KUWTK.

Vogue’s 73 Questions series allowed her to give viewers a peek into her life and answer questions about it.

The 24-year-old reality star showed off her bump in a tiny white crop top, paired with a matching off-white blazer, revealing her amazing figure, despite the ongoing pregnancy.

Stormi, the star’s first child, can be seen peeking her head out of the front door as her mother she is “honored” to be showing fans around her home in Calabasas.

The interviewer asked her about how she was preparing breakfast for her three-year old daughter. Breakfast potatoes are the toddler’s favorite breakfast meal.

Kylie was at an ultrasound just prior to Vogue’s interview. The video is shot in one continuous shoot.

She also shared how she is not as active on the family chat as her mother or her less-seen stepbrother Rob. Rob is, she says, her most funnest sibling.

Kylie also divulged that the episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians she regrets making the most is the “stripper pole episode”, which saw her as a child trying her hand at pole fitness.

Her mother Kris also met Kylie as she walked through her home to the garden.

Kylie told the interviewer that Stormi’s first word was “dada” and that the toddler, who could be seen playing on a swing, enjoyed her father’s music the most.

Rapper Travis Scott is the father of both Kylie’s first child and her unborn baby, who she divulged has taught her “patience”.

The KUWTK star also opened up about her new brand, Kylie Baby, which promotes “conscious and safe baby care”.

She also stated that she does not know the gender of the baby’s mother, contrary to some speculation.

However, a source close to Kylie recently revealed to PEOPLE magazine that she knows the gender of her second baby.

For the moment, Kylie has no plans of sharing the information with anyone.

The insider also gave insight into the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s recent trip to Houston, Texas with baby daddy Travis Scott, 30, and their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

“They spent the weekend in Houston with Travis’ family. They often visit and Kylie enjoys being with his family,” According to the source, the informant spoke on behalf of the outlet.

“Everyone is very excited about the new baby. And they want to make things fun and special for Stormi before she has to share Kylie with the baby.”

The source also claimed Kylie is “doing well” while balancing her multiple business endeavors amid her pregnancy.

