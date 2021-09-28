Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares Major Piece of Advice for Expecting Moms

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shares Major Piece of Advice for Expecting Moms
By Tom O'Brien
Kylie Jenner is sharing her advice for mothers-to-be.

“Be gentle with yourself,” the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Elle.com in an interview published Sept. 27. “Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”

It’s been a long journey, she said, and it has changed her. “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do,” the mom to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, said. “Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

It seems as though Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, is ready to go on that journey again. In an Instagram video posted on September 7, the rapper and makeup mogul announced that she is expecting a child.

Kylie has kept her fans informed about her pregnancy by sharing pictures of her bump and sharing her food cravings. She also confirmed during a round of Vogue‘s “73 Questions” that Stormi is “very excited to be a big sister.”

