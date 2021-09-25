Pregnant Kylie Jenner Notes She’s “Really Popped” and Shares New Photo

Kylie Jenner is bumping along!

On Friday night, Sept. 24, the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott‘s second child, showcased a new baby bump selfie on her Instagram Stories.

“I really popped these last few weeks,” Kylie captioned the photo, which shows her wearing a black top and matching pants.

Kylie confirmed on Sept. 7 that she is indeed pregnant, following weeks of speculation, sharing a sweet family video that also included Travis and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. She has not revealed her due date.

In a 73 Questions interview filmed for Vogue and posted Thursday, Sept. 23, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said their little girl is “very excited to be a big sister.”

The star was also asked if she and the rapper have picked out a name for their upcoming arrival. Kylie responded, “Well, we need to find out the gender first and we decided to wait.”

