Pregnant Kylie Jenner covers her baby bump in loose dress as she attends meetings after ‘hinting she’s having a BOY’

KYLIE Jenner covered up her baby bump in a loose dress after fans claimed she dropped clues that she’s having a boy.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians singer, 24, looked elegant in a black midi and chunky leather shoes as she attended meetings.

5 Kylie Jenner covered up her baby bump in a loose dress after ‘dropping clues’ that she’s having a boy Credit: Instagram

5 The 24-year-old hid her figure in a black wrap dress and chunky boots Credit: Instagram

Kylie – who has been proudly showing off her bare stomach with her latest outfits – chose to hide her curves in the wrap dress.

As she left for meetings, the busy reality star, who also has a three-year-old girl, proved that she isn’t slacking in her work.

At the moment, she is managing multiple business ventures, including Kylie Cosmetics’ new baby care line.

Earlier this month, the beauty mogul confirmed that she’s expecting her second child with Travis Scott, after weeks of speculation.

The video also featured Stormi’s TV star, Kylie, visiting the doctor for an ultrasound. Travis, her baby daddy, was smiling with Stormi.

Kris Jenner was surprised by the news when Kylie’s family gave her a picture of the ultrasound.

“Are you pregnant?” Kris asked, before squealing: “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Towards the end of the clip, Kylie debuted her huge baby bump, posing with her hands placed on her stomach.

Stormi made a second appearance, wrapping her arms around her mom’s waist while hugging her tightly.

BABY BOY!

BABY BOY?

Kylie shared the Kylie Baby packaging – a light blue container covered in bubbles.

While the bottle is light blue on top and pink on the bottom, many fans took to the comments section to wonder if putting the blue on full display is a hint that Kylie’s expecting a boy.

Kylie’s pregnancy news likely didn’t come as a surprise to some, as the makeup mogul first sparked rumors she was pregnant in late June after she appeared not to take a tequila shot during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion.

MONTHS OF RUMORS

Fans also noticed that the TV star appeared to be “backlogging” old photos of her body to make them seem recent.

Following months of rumors and questions from fans, Central Recorder confirmed Kylie is indeed pregnant.

According to the source, “The whole family is thrilled.” They are a family that values ‘the greater the merrier,’ so they welcome any additions.

“Kylie’s always wanted to add more kids, that’s no secret so this is a really happy blessing.”

Kylie and Travis separated in 2019, but they have since reconciled.

5 Kylie announced her pregnancy earlier this month Credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

5 Fans wondered if the new packaging for Kylie Baby is a hint at the baby’s gender Credit: Instagram / Kylie Jenner

5 The beauty mogul shares daughter Stormi, 3, with rapper Travis Scott Credit: Getty

Kylie Jenner reveals she’s pregnant with second child with Travis Scott in Instagram video featuring HUGE baby bump