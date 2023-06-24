Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian ‘drops major hint at her due date’ as fans spot detail in star’s new baby bump photo

KOURTNEY Kardashian fans are convinced the pregnant star has let slip her due date.

It came as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 44, uploaded a host of sun-soaked images to her Instagram page, with the caption “sweet summer.

Yet she then added kiwi, avocado, pear and mango Emoji icons – in a move which fans took to be a cryptic hint to her due date.

Kourtney recently revealed she is pregnant with her hubby Travis Barker’s baby at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The TV star held up a huge sign that stated: “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

In her most recent snaps, Kourt flashed major underboob as she sported an olive green two-piece.

The Lemme founder had her serious face on while showing off the tiny bikini and a pair of black sunglasses.

In another image the Poosh founder flaunted her pregnant belly before giving a glimpse of her new living space that included an inground pool.

Yet some fans were more interested in the fruit icons she chose to use.

One took to the comments section to write: “Avocado is 14 week, pear 17 weeks, mango 19 weeks…

“So she’s in her second trimester at around 19/20 weeks.”

Website parents.com explains of the baby at the mango week 19 stage: “Their legs are now longer than their arms, and they’ll start giving you ‘hello’ jabs at regular intervals, which you might be able to feel if this is your second or third pregnancy.”

Other fans were quick to comment on her growing bump with one writing: “Pregnancy looks good on you. Congratulations.”

Another put: “U r glowing.”

A third then put: “Gorgeous girl summer.”

The rest of her pics showed off the pool area where her daughter, Penelope, 10, and son, Reign, eight, played with a beach ball and pool floaties.

Kourt and her family are staying at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in San Diego, California.

FANS THEORIZE THE DUE DATE

Inan online thread, fans previously theorized when the reality star might give birth to her first child with her husband, Travis.

One fan claimed: “I think she’s around five to six months? She looks great!”

Another fan assumed: “I wonder if this baby was conceived when she was a blonde.”

A third fan suggested: “Does anybody know her due date? I think they were expecting in April and the baby is due on Christmas Day!”

A fourth person chimed in: “I heard October or September.”

‘GOD’S BLESSING’

Kourtney showed off her baby bump for the first time in a jaw-dropping snap with Travis.

The camera focused on her bump as she wore a see-through black top.

Travis looked like he was playfully tapping his drumsticks against her baby belly.

The Hulu star also shared other shots as she straddled her partner and cradled her belly.

She gushed in her caption: “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

