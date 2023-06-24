Pre-sale Tickets for Doja cat’s The Scarlet Tour

Doja Cat announced her tour dates, The Scarlet Tour. Fans are looking for ways to get tickets.

Doja’s North American tour will begin in October. Doja has revealed she will also be accompanied by two special guest on select dates.

For those wanting to get tickets to see Doja this year, keep reading because we’ve put together a ticket-buying guide just for you…

Doja Cat Announces The Scarlet Tour

Doja, the cat who kissed J. Cyrus recently, announced The Scarlet Tour via Twitter. Ice Spice and Doechii will be joining Doja in certain cities as special guests.

This tour begins in San Francisco in October and ends at Chicago’s United Center.

Doja is performing along the way in Los Angeles Las Vegas Phoenix Denver Austin Houston Dallas Atlanta Miami Tampa Charlotte Washington Brooklyn Newark Boston Columbus Minneapolis Omaha Detroit Toronto

How to get pre-sale tickets to Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour

The Scarlet Tour Tickets will require advance registration. This will allow more fans to receive tickets by filtering out the resellers.

Register for the pre-sale at Ticketmaster is a website that sells tickets. Register for tickets now, until Friday 25 June 10pm PT. Log in to your account and select the show you want. Fill out your contact information.

The pre-sale code for Wednesday, June 28, will be randomly selected from the fans who registered.

The code can only be used on your account and cannot be purchased or sold.

What other ways can I get tickets?

Some people who sign up will not receive the code.

However, you may get put on the waitlist which means if someone doesn’t show up for the sale or more tickets remain, you could be randomly selected to get a spot and a code will be sent to you.

After the presale, tickets can be purchased during the public sale which will take place on the 30th of June at 10am local.