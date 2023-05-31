Pre-sale codes and tickets for Dominic Fike, 2023

Dominic Fike will be touring North America in 2023 to celebrate his sophomore album, Sunburn, and if you’re looking to attend the concert, we have all the details regarding the presale tickets and the code to acquire the same.

The Euphoria actor’s second album is slated for July 7th release and his upcoming 2023 tour, Don’t Stare at the Sun, will kick off in Indianapolis on July 13th.

He will perform his final concert in Louisville on August 30th. The dates Dominic is touring North America are listed below.

How to get tickets to Dominic Fike’s 2023 tour

The general tickets for Dominic’s Don’t Stare at the Sun tour in 2023 will go on sale starting Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time.

The tickets can be purchased via verified ticketing sites such as Ticketmaster, StubHub, or the singer‘s official website.

The prices of the tickets, which is yet to be revealed, may vary depending on the platform you’re purchasing them from.

Presale code revealed

The artist presale for Dominic’s tour will start on Wednesday, May 31st, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, June 1st at 10 AM.

Use the code ICONIC OR DISCO to get access.

Fans can pre-save the album on Spotify and Apple Music. They can also utilize it on TikTok.

More details are Anybody can buy it On the official website.

Don’t Stare at the Sun complete schedule