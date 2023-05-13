Pre-order Beyond The Story by BTS

BTS’ book, Beyond The Story, is all to release soon, but how do You pre-ordered it?

ARMY can celebrate as BTS‘ book is here to lighten your mood. J-Hope and Jin are both on military duty, so all band members have been focusing solely on their own solo careers.

The fans can still remember their favorite players until they regroup in 2025.

How to pre-order BTS’ book, Beyond The Story

The book is set to release on July 9 and will consider with ARMY’s 10th anniversary. There are currently three options for pre-ordering this book.

First, there is Amazon. The hardcover version costs $27, while the Kindle edition is $29.99. The book can be purchased at Barnes and Noble Where the hardcover book is priced at $39.99, and e-books are $29.99.

Lastly, You can target Hardcover Version for $45.49.

What’s the story of this book?

The book focuses on BTS’ journey so far. It takes the readers through BTS’ 10-year journey and will also consist of photos that have never been seen before.

BTS and their fans have always had a close relationship. They even include sweet messages for their fans in albums and on social media.

With that in mind, we won’t be surprised if the band members have prepared something special in this book.

The book has already broken records, so there’s no question that it will be a phenomenal success.

Look at the enlistments

J-Hope has already enlisted, and Jin is also preparing to do so. It is not clear who the next member will be, but some speculate that Jimin could be it since he just released his new album.

The order in which they enlisted is unknown. A certain thing, however, is that in 2025 the members of this band will form a unit.

It was also confirmed by their The following is a statement by the spokesperson which said: “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. After that, he’ll follow the Korean enlistment process. The other members of the group will carry out military service according to their individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”