Pray Away: Release Date, Plot, Trailer Details | Documentary on the Precedence of the former Gay Movement!

Pray Away is the forthcoming documentary from the streaming giant Netflix. The documentary features the former leaders of the former and significant ‘gay’ movement, which serves as a reminder of the necessity of Pride. By the looks of it, the new documentary revolves around Exodus International, a popular Christian program that was infamous to convert LGBTQ people like gay teens, men, and women.

According to the sources, the Evangelical Christian came into bringing in the 70s, where the group could easily ‘pray away’ homosexuality. Also, the members made appearances on news platforms and talk shows. However, later the members revealed themselves to be part of the LGTBQ community, and the conversion therapy was a hoax.

Pray Away: Release Date

The documentary is all set to release on Netflix on the 3rd of August. The documentary ‘Pray Away’ will be getting a global release.

The documentary had a world premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival on the 16th of June, 2021. The documentary was set to make a world premiere in April 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone the Pray Away’s world premiere.

You can watch Pray Away for free on Netflix as the streaming giant offers a 30-day trail to new users.

Pray Away: Cast and Crew Details

The Netflix documentary features Kristine Stolakis as the director. In addition to this, Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy helm the roles of producers for the documentary.

People featuring in the documentary are real people, not just mere characters.

Pray Away: Trailer

Netflix has already released a trailer for the documentary. You can watch the trailer below:

Pray Away: Plot

The documentary will be exploring the emotional, mental, & physical traumatic experiences of the trans and gay people who were instigated to promote Exodus International’s conversion therapy.

In the biographical drama Boy Erased, the infamous ‘Gay Conversion’ therapy was first brought forward to a mass audience. Hence, the director of Pray Away thought to research Exodus International and the implications of the treatment on people in the US.