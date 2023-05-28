The episode 10 of Power Book 2 Season 3 left Tariq Patrick on an emotional cliffhanger. Will there be a new episode next week?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Power Book 2: Ghost season 3 episode 10*

Since its debut on Starz in March, Season 3 Power Book 2 Ghost has seen a lot of action as Tariq St. Patrick had to face several threats to his drug-dealing enterprise.

The tenth chapter of season 3 ended on a worrying note for Ghost’s son and following a dramatic cliffhanger ending, fans have been left asking if Power Book 2 will return for episode 11.

Power Book 2 episode 10 of season 3 recap

Starz will broadcast the episode 10, entitled Divided we Fall, of season 3, on May 26, 2023.

The episode was packed with betrayals, the first of which came from Diana Tejada as she intervened in Tommy and Tasha’s feud and prevented him from finding and possibly killing her.

Tariq was also searching for Tommy and was left reeling when he learned that Tommy had discovered Tasha’s address.

However, rather than a bloody ending to their feud, a flashback revealed that Tommy and Tasha were able to hash things out after Tasha had killed Tommy’s fiancée LaKeisha in season 6 of Power.

Tommy left just as US Marshals were arriving.

Tommy’s decision to not help Tariq in his turf war against Monet made things worse for him.

Diana joins Tariq in planning a murder of Monet’s mother. But Tasha beat them all to the punch, completing a drive by that put Monet into hospital.

With Monet out of action – potentially for good – Tariq met with Norma with a proposition to work together but he discovered that Cane, Diana, Dru and Effie have all sided with Norma, leaving Tariq with very few allies.

As a shootout breaks out, only Brayden remains on Tariq’s side.

Power Book 2 Season 3: Will Episode 11 be included?

There will be no episode 11 of Power Book 2 Season 3.

That’s because season 3 consisted of 10 chapters in total, a number that veteran fans shouldn’t be too surprised with a both seasons 1 and 2 also had 10 episodes each.

Since the premiere on March 17, there have been new episodes every Friday. There was a short break in May and then they continued until May 26, when the final episode aired.

Power Book 2 Ghost Season 3 Schedule:

March 17| March 17 24 March| March 24 Human Capital | March 31 Land Of Opportunity April 7| April 7 April 14.| April 14 Land Of Lies – April 21, 2019| April 21 28 April| April 28 May 5| May 5 May 19| May 19 Divided we Stand | May 26

Ghost season 4 renewed or cancelled?

Power Book 2 is already renewed for Season 4.

The announcement of the show’s renewal came back in January 2023, several months before season 3 had even started.

Couple that with the ongoing spin-offs, Book 3: Raising Kanan and Book 4: Force, it’s a great time to be a Power fan.

Starz confirmed Force’s return to season two on 1 September 2023. Raising KANAN has also been extended for season 3. However, no release date was announced as of the writing.

Ghost, Season 3 Power Book 2, concluded on Starz In the US, on May 26th 2023.

