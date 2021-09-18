Poundland is selling Halloween Gonks – and people can’t get enough of them – The US Sun

CHRISTMAS 2020 saw many of us welcome the adorable gonks to our homes – with stars such as Stacey Solomon obsessing over the festive gnomes.

And now the little guys are back for the next big holiday, but this time they’re ready to give you a scare.

Instagram Poundland is selling Halloween gonks to brighten up your home – and they’ll only cost you a quid

Poundland is selling Halloween versions of the little critters, and already shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on them.

The adorable creatures have taken on an autumnal turn, dressed in black, orange, grey and red tones, they’re perfect for settling in to those longer nights.

They are also very affordable, at just one quid. This means you can have your halls filled with fiendish new friends.

But you’ll have to hurry if you want to get your hands on the gnomes, with shoppers already scrambling to get their hands on them, six weeks before Halloween.

Poundland posted a photo of the terrifying gnomes to its Instagram account. The post was met with a flood response from customers eager to purchase a pair.

One wrote: “OMG, I know where I’m going tomorrow, LOL.”

“I want them all,” agreed another, while a third wrote, “I got all 8!”

In other Halloween news, we told you how people are making pumpkins out of Poundland mop heads and it’s so easy.

And you can take your family on a Halloween themed break for just £159 this half term.

Instagram Shoppers are already scrambling to get their hands on them