Pop sensation Shakira ‘attacked and robbed’ by two wild boar in Barcelona park

Columbian pop singer Shakira has claimed that she was the victim of an attack by two wild boars in a park in Barcelona.

The 44-year-old hitmaker claims the animals ‘attacked and robbed’ her as she walked through the park with her eight-year-old son Milan.

According to the star, the two boars stole her handbag that contained her phone and took it in to the woods before she could retrieve it.

Shakira posted a video to Instagram in her native Spanish explaining what had happened.

Shakira has claimed she was the victim of a wild boar attack (Image: Getty Images)

“They have attacked me, they have shattered everything and they were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. In the end, they left the bag because I confronted them.”

She then adds as her son, who she shares with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, walks off in the background: “Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar.”



(Image: Shakira/Instagram)

This comes as Shakira Isabel Ripoll, the singer, is being tried for tax fraud.

A Spanish judge ruled in July there was “sufficient evidence” to try her for evading more than £12 million in taxes during the years 2012 and 2014.



(Image: Getty Images)

In 2019 she appeared in court over allegations that she avoided paying €14.5 million in taxes.

She claimed she was current with her taxes and that she had fully cooperated with the investigation. There were no outstanding tax debts.

Prosecutors claimed that she avoided taxes by lying to the authorities about her residency in Catalonia, but she did live in the Bahamas.

