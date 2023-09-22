Pop fans convinced huge noughties girlband are getting back together after spotting ‘clues’

POP music lovers were left shook as they spotted a clue that a major noughties girlband is reuniting.

Instagram users flocked to the comment section of one Grammy Award winning band’s post yesterday, as they think that it is an obvious clue that they are getting back together.

3 Pop fans think Destiny’s Child may be reuniting Credit: Getty

3 Michelle Williams, Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland performing at Coachella in 2018 Credit: Getty

Destiny’s Child listeners are convinced that the pop-singing favourites are set to make their return – due to their official social media pages increased online activity.

The page shared a clip from the music video of the band’s hit single ‘Soldier’, where Beyoncé and band-mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams could be seen dancing and sporting crop tops.

Alongside the video, the caption read: “If your status ain’t…100% emotionally available I don’t want it.”

Fans were quick to point out the page’s new-found activity, with one writing: “Y’all too active for me lmaooo. I’m getting nervous.”

Another guessed: “So y’all posting like y’all coming outside. Like let me get my jacket because I’m ready!”

A third added to the theory, stating: “Y’all active. Are we getting an album or tour? OR BOTH S**T!”

A fourth urged: “WE ARE OWED A REUNION TOUR!”

“If your status ain’t a 100% reunion album/tour I ain’t checkin for ya,” chimed in another.

“Reunion in Houston?” questioned a seventh eager fan.

It comes as Break My Soul singer, Beyoncé, has dazzled with a 57-date Renaissance World Tour that she kicked off in Stockholm – with a near three-hour spectacle, which has been dubbed one of the greatest pop shows ever.

Now, fans think that a Destiny’s Child reunion tour could be on the cards, especially as Beyoncé’s performance in her home-town of Houston approaches.

Back in June, X Factor judge Kelly sparked rumours that a reunion performance was near, after sharing a snap of her husband Tim Witherspoon and Bey’s hubby Jay-Z.

An insider told Central Recorder: “It’s on. A Destiny’s Child reunion could be on the cards. Kelly is always there to support her girl Beyonce.

“She’s flown into London for Pride, but there’s no way she will be missing her sister Bey.

“Who knows if Michelle will show up too, but it could be epic.”

Back in 2020, it was said that there were talks between the Independent Women hitmakers about reuniting.

Kelly even spoke about the possibility of the three returning in 2019 and toldEntertainment Tonight: “I know every time there is a decision to be made for myself and the ladies to do something, it’s usually a surprise.

“And our fans have always been so supportive and so awesome, like, I like to give them surprises.”