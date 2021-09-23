Poor Mother Discovers the Truth About Her Little Child Mysterious disappearance from a Plane! True Story

When a woman claimed that her daughter disappeared mysteriously during a flight, passengers began mocking her, declaring she had gone nuts. But then she discovered something that proved she was right.

“Please help! I can’t find my daughter,” Sophia cried. “I was sidetracked for a moment to change my baby’s diaper, and when I returned, she was gone!”

“Please calm down, ma’am,” a flight attendant told her. “If she boarded the flight, she’ll be somewhere around. Can you tell me how she looks?”

“Are you serious?!” A man from the seat next to Sophia’s told the attendant. “We saw this woman only with one child! Don’t waste your time! The woman is lying!”

“No, I’m not lying. There were three of us. The flight attendant saw us!” Sophia cried.

“Well, there are a lot of children onboard, ma’am. So, I don’t remember if I saw your daughter,” After a pause the flight attendant replied. “But I will do whatever I can to help you find your daughter.”

The passengers continued insisting that Sophia’s daughter was not on board, but the flight attendant thoroughly examined the entire flight. She examined the cabin, her room and the food truck that served passengers. It was possible that the child could have been playing with other children. But sadly, Sophia’s daughter was nowhere to be seen.

The flight attendant returned to Sophia’s seat, dejected. “Well, ma’am, I checked at every possible place, but I didn’t see your daughter anywhere. Honestly, I feel I also remember only you and the baby.”

Everyone looked at Sophia, then began to ridicule her. “I knew she was lying! I didn’t see a girl with her either!” One of the passengers in front shouted.

“I know, right! I even saw her taking some pills,” Another woman replied.

“Oh god, is she high on something? How can the airport security be so irresponsible and let such people in?” an old lady grumbled.

“There’s nothing like that! Please, help me,” Sophia tried explaining. “I just took a sedative because I have a fear of flying.”

“Oh, come on!” a man yelled from behind. “Can you guys stop shouting? I have an important meeting tomorrow. For God’s sake, let me sleep!”

Poor Sophia broke down. She tried explaining to everyone she wasn’t lying, but it was futile. Unfortunately, even the flight attendant started to doubt her. “Are you sure you only took one pill, ma’am?”

“Yes!” Sophia exclaimed. “I was with my daughter. You can check the boarding pass.” The flight attendant hurried to the computer to verify if Sophia’s daughter had boarded the flight. It turned out she had. “Yes, she was with her daughter. I checked it!” The flight attendant replied.

All the passengers lost it at this point. “But then, where is the little girl? Has she kidnapped?” a man spoke up.

“That’s not possible, sir!” The flight attendant responded. “We’re in the sky!”

“It’s not really impossible, either,” Sophia interrupted. “We need to search everyone’s carry-on luggage, especially the oversized ones!”

The passengers began grumbling when they heard this. “I’m not letting you touch my bag. I have antiques in there!” A man who was an antique dealer complained.

“Sir, we see that a child will not fit in your bag. We will only check the oversized baggage, so please cooperate with us.”

“Why should we?” The woman who complained about Sophia taking a tablet protested. “She lost her child, and it’s her fault! She’s a terrible mother! Why should we pay for it?”

“I agree. She should be deprived of her parental rights!” A man sitting next to her complained.

Despite the objections, the flight attendant insisted on examining the baggage and overhead bins, but sadly, Sophia’s daughter was not found.

By this time, only 10 minutes were left for the flight to land. The pilot activated the seat belt signals and instructed everyone to gently return to their seats.

Sophia, exhausted and desperate, collapsed on the ground just before she could get to her seat. When she looked up, she saw that her daughter was there.

Sophia’s baby was playing with something sparkling on the floor near her. It didn’t take long for Sophia to figure out that the beads were from her daughter’s necklace. Sophia went through the floor looking for additional beads that would lead to a locked bag. “Open this, right now!” She screamed. “Beth might be there!”

“But I don’t have access to this room. Only the pilot keeps the key to this compartment. Your daughter can’t be in there!” She screamed at the attendant.

“Just open it!” Sophia glared at the attendant. “The flight is about to land in less than 5 minutes. My daughter will be trapped there if we don’t check it, and the criminal will get away!”

“But…” Two passengers began shouting before the flight attendant could speak. “There’s a lot of valuable stuff in there! We don’t want to cooperate in this search!”

“I agree! It’s a violation of security. Who is she to command us?” One passenger said.

“Please don’t listen to them,” Sophia begged for help from the flight attendant. “I have a feeling my daughter’s in there!”

Sophia was so upset that the flight attendant offered to help her. She received the key from her pilot and opened the door. There were many suitcases in the space, but there was no girl. Dejected, they were about to leave the room when Sophia’s gaze was drawn to a hand emerging from behind a large suitcase.

She raced to the bag and found Beth unconscious behind it.

“Beth, wake up. Are you okay?” Sophia couldn’t stop crying. “Can you hear me, sweetie?”

“Yes, mom,” Beth spoke slowly as she opened her eyes. “They brought me in here, mom. Thank God you came!”

“Who, Beth? What are you trying to say?” Sophia asked.

Beth pointed her fingers at two people who had resisted the search in any way. Two men prevented them from getting out of the compartment within minutes after landing. “She has us confused with someone. It wasn’t us!” The woman tried to defend herself but said nothing.

Sophia stepped forward and slapped her. “Stop lying! I know you and your partner did this. How dare you touch my daughter!”

The flight attendant intervened. “Ma’am, calm down. It’s good that your daughter is safe. We’ll make sure they won’t escape easily.”

Upon arrival, the two passengers were interrogated by the police. They turned out to be looking for an old necklace. They successfully stole it from the antique dealer’s bag, but Beth accidentally saw them doing that. They decided to hide her so that she wouldn’t tell anyone.

The luggage compartment was closed only once because it was a connecting flight. At that time, while Sophia was busy changing her baby’s diaper, they hid Beth in the compartment.

The antique dealer was shocked when the truth came out. He thanked Sophia and apologized to Beth for finding the burglars. Later, his museum held a large reception in Sophia’s honor as she had saved their cultural artifact.

What lessons can we draw from this story?

If you do wrong to others, you’ll be punished for it sooner or later. They thought they could get away easily, and no one would catch them. But then karma struck them hard.

Don't jump to conclusions or judge someone just like that. Sophia was a liar and claimed that she was either high on drugs or was insane. None of the passengers believed her.

