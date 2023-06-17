Poor Mom Learns the Richest Man in Town Left Inheritance to Her 5-Year-Old Son – Story of the Day

Mother Playing With Son. | Source: Shutterstock

When Mr. Hogan bequeathed his entire estate to a poor woman’s 5-year-old son, the poor woman was stunned, but his sons were enraged. They rushed to their wealthy father to persuade him to change his will but ended up learning a story that changed their lives forever.

“Has Dad just lost it?” Steve exploded.

“This is ridiculous, Mr. Markham! Leaving his entire property to a strange, raggedy woman’s son?!” Freddie sneered, glaring at Layla, who was sitting in Mr. Markham’s office with her son Aaron in her lap.

“My brothers are right. There has to be something, Mr. Markham. Some catch. Some reason. Why would Dad do that?” Anthony questioned.

Mr. Markham cleared his throat and leaned back in his chair. “Boys, I already read you the will, and it was your father’s decision that his assets be left to Miss Layla and her son, Aaron. You must understand I’m just your father’s attorney. I’m supposed to be handling his legal matters, not questioning his decisions.”

“But why the hell leave us with nothing?” Steve banged his fist on the table and jumped to his feet. “YOU!” he glared at Layla. “Why is he favoring your son, uh? A 5-year-old boy from the slums? Did you sleep with him or something?”

“I bet her son is his illegitimate child! What are you? His mistress?” Anthony snarled.

Layla had been quiet all this while, equally clueless about why the town’s wealthiest businessman, Mr. Hogan, would leave his inheritance to her son and not his own flesh and blood. But she could no longer handle the boys’ nasty remarks.

“Please mind your language,” she shot back. “I have no idea why your father did what he did, and I would want to know too!”

“Why are you curious about it anyway?” Freddie spat. “Why not renounce the inheritance?”

Layla had thought about it. But she couldn’t convince herself. She was recently fired from her waitressing job, and being a single mother was hard. All those days when your baby needed you, and you couldn’t leave him because you didn’t have any friends who would look after him or couldn’t afford a nanny were not easy.

Layla had applied for some jobs but hadn’t received a positive response yet. She and her son were now living in a slum area in the city’s upper East Side, and Layla would’ve considered renouncing the inheritance if her condition hadn’t been dire.

“You know what, we should talk to Dad!” Freddie suggested. “We’ll get the will changed, and we’ll show her where she and her dirty kid belong!”

“Right!” Anthony agreed and nodded. “See you again very soon, lady! I bet you’ll regret this attitude you have when the rug is pulled out from under you!”

“Guys, guys, let’s not waste any more time, okay?” Steve said. “C’mon, let’s go!”

The boys stormed out of Mr. Markham’s office and drove to the hospital where their father was admitted. Mr. Hogan had his days counted after his cancer diagnosis and knew God would call him anytime soon, so he decided to take care of his legal matters at the earliest.

What he couldn’t have expected was to see his three boys, whom he had reared on his own after his wife’s death, to ever visit him at the hospital. They had been too busy with their lives to think about their sick father until…they learned about the will.

“Oh Lord, what a pleasant surprise!” He smiled at his boys and lowered the book he was reading as his children entered his ward. “I must be lucky today. My sons, who never bothered to check on me, are finally here!”

“Uh, Dad,” Freddie exchanged a glance with his brothers. “Actually, it couldn’t wait, so we considered discussing it with you in person.”

“Oh, I’m sure it must be something important. More important than your father’s health!” Mr. Hogan said sarcastically.

“It’s about the will, Dad,” Anthony said, getting to the point. There were no questions or remarks from his sons about how he felt or pale and weak he looked. “Look, we want you to change it. Why would you just leave all that money to a random woman’s son?”

“Can’t I?” asked Mr. Hogan, sounding offended. “I thought it was MY money, and I have the right to decide what to do with it!”

“Of course, you can, Dad,” Steve said, faking sympathy. “But we are your children! Your flesh and blood! And yet you are leaving the estate to someone who isn’t even related to you?”

“Well, Layla is family, so it makes sense to leave the estate to her son,” Mr. Hogan admitted brazenly, sending shivers down the boys’ spines. They looked at each other, then at their father, unable to process what they’d just heard.

“She is…what?” Freddie asked. “Who the hell is she? We never heard you mention her, and suddenly she’s family? And her wacko son gets your billions?”

Mr. Hogan lowered his glasses and glared at his son. “If I were you, I’d watch out for my tone, son,” he warned the boy.

“Layla is very much a part of our family. And I know I should’ve told you about it earlier, but it’s not too late. Always remember one thing: we can’t run away from our past. Six months ago, I received a letter…” Mr. Hogan informed the boys as he began narrating the fateful incident that changed his life decades ago.

Mr. Hogan couldn’t take his eyes off the waitress behind the counter. He was with his friends, but he kept glancing at Rosaline. Her brown hair, ocean-blue eyes, and even the coffee-stained apron contrasting her pale skin, everything about her was captivating, perfect.

She messed up orders every time and would’ve been fired if it hadn’t been for the cafe owner, her father. And perhaps it was her recklessness too that drew Mr. Hogan toward her. He ensured he was at the cafe every Saturday just to catch a glimpse of her. He liked her. A lot. But he didn’t have the courage to approach her and confess his feelings.

One day, his best friend, Rax, noticed him. “Go talk to her,” he nudged him.

Mr. Hogan looked away from Rosaline. “What? No! I was just…”

“It’s too obvious, pal! You’re in love with her, aren’t you?” Rax chuckled.

“I can’t just fall in love with anyone, alright? And she’s way below my standards! So no way!” He tried to come up with a lie.

“C’mon, Darnell, stop it! We both know why you can’t seem to stop coming here! Just man up and ask her out!”

“Gosh! No way, okay? Just no!”

“Fine!” Rax jumped to his feet. “If you can’t, I’ll do it for you!”

“What? No, wait!” Mr. Hogan wanted to stop Rax, but his best friend was already laughing and talking to Rosaline.

Mr. Hogan hid his face in embarrassment as he watched his best friend from the corner of his eye. Rosaline smiled at him at one point, and Mr. Hogan’s heart skipped a beat. He immediately looked down and couldn’t look in her direction.

“She has noticed you, Darnell! At the Bates Cafe. 5 p.m. Thursday. She wants to meet you!” Rax passed a tissue as he sat down, and it was then Mr. Hogan’s and Rosaline’s romance sparked.

They met at Bates Cafe that Thursday, watched a movie together, and even kissed under the moonlight. Soon, they were madly in love, and after three months of dating, Mr. Hogan got down on one knee and popped the question to her. She said yes, and that night, they got intimate, not realizing what awaited them.

One night, during dinner, young Mr. Hogan announced he wanted to marry Rosaline right after graduating college, but his parents were against it.

“You are leaving for New York tomorrow! You finish your studies there if you can’t stay away from the roadside dirt here!” his father declared. “That girl is not coming into this family! Oil and water don’t mix, son!”

“But Dad, I love her! I love Rosaline!” he argued. “I’m not leaving her, not for you or anyone!”

“Your father is right, Darnell!” his mother chimed in. “He’s only doing the best for you. If you ever marry, son, it’ll be someone from our class. And yes, you don’t get to raise your voice in this house when we are the ones financially supporting you!”

The next day, Mr. Hogan flew out to New York and never saw Rosaline again. But he had asked Rax to tell her he would return for her someday. And he did.

Years passed. Mr. Hogan established a name for himself and returned to his hometown to look for Rosaline, but there was no sign of her. Her family-owned cafe was gone. A high-rise building stood in its place, and nobody knew about Rosaline, not even Rax.

Then Mr. Hogan’s parents introduced him to their family friend’s daughter, Emily. And he went on to marry her and have a family with her. But Emily passed away during the birth of their third son, Steve. And since then, Mr. Hogan has raised his boys on his own.

He never remarried and kept thinking about Rosaline. He never forgot her, not even when he was with Emily, though he knew it was wrong. And finally, when the boys grew up and moved out, Mr. Hogan began looking for Rosaline.

It was almost impossible, considering he never received any letters or calls from her, and he even feared the worst. But one day, everything changed.

It was a bright, sunny day. He was in his study when his servant stormed into the room. “Mr. Hogan! It’s here! A letter from Miss Rosaline!” Vincent placed the letter on the table in front of his boss.

Vincent had been serving the Hogans since Mr. Hogan was a teenager, and over the years, Mr. Hogan had come to trust him and often shared his heart’s worries with him.

Mr. Hogan tore the envelope’s flap and began reading.

“Dear Darnell, I’m writing this letter to make amends for what I did. I know you’ll have questions I won’t be able to answer. But I don’t have enough time. I can’t die before I confess what I did after you left me. I had our daughter, Darnell. I had her. I was pregnant, and I didn’t tell you. I was a bad woman. Was I a good mother? I’m guessing not. I couldn’t give our baby a good life, and I abandoned her. My heart ached the day I left her at the orphanage door. God punished me for what I did, and I’m dying. I don’t know if this letter will make its way to you while I’m still alive, but it’s my last wish to find her. Find our daughter for me, Darnell. Please. Her name is Layla. — Rosaline.”

Mr. Hogan’s eyes welled up, and he immediately checked the envelope for a return address, but it wasn’t there—only Rosaline’s name.

“I need to find her,” he told himself. “I am coming, Rosaline.”

And Mr. Hogan tried his best. Looked for her everywhere. But his heart sank when he learned she had passed away in a homeless shelter. Rosaline’s life met a tragic end, but Mr. Hogan was hopeful he could still find their daughter, Layla.

And eventually, he did. But his heart broke into infinite pieces once again when he learned Layla was living in the slum with her five-year-old boy. He would’ve confronted her and told her everything, but it was too late. He was in the hospital, counting his final days after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I…I didn’t dare to meet her,” he told his sons. “After what her mother had told me in the letter…it would break her heart to learn her father didn’t know about her existence and her mother,” Mr. Hogan’s face turned pale, and he began coughing.

“Ex…cuse me, boys,” He reached for a tissue and coughed again, only to notice he was coughing up blood.

“So she’s our half-sister? What the hell, Dad?!” Steve fumed. “You bang this Rosaline lady, and now we’re supposed to suffer? What in the hell were you thinking?”

Mr. Hogan began coughing profusely, but none of his sons bothered about it. They kept hurling insults at him until a doctor rushed into his room. But it was too late. While the doctor was examining Mr. Hogan, the old man closed his eyes forever.

“He is no more,” the doctor solemnly announced, but Mr. Hogan’s sons didn’t care. “Wow! So now he’s dead, and we’re not getting any money!” Anthony fumed.

“Mommy? So Grampa is with the angels now?” Little Aaron snapped Layla to the moment as they placed a fresh bouquet of white lilies before Mr. Hogan’s grave.

Layla smiled and sat down with Aaron. “Yes. I didn’t know he was my father until I heard him talking to your uncles at the hospital. But he was a good father. And more than that, he was a good man. A man who tried his best to make amends for his actions.”

What can we learn from this story?

True love lasts forever. Despite years of separation, God found a way to reconnect Mr. Hogan and Rosaline: through their daughter, Layla, and grandson, Aaron.

