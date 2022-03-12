Pooh Shiesty fights an 8-year sentence in Federal Firearms Case

Pooh Shiesty, a jailed rapper, filed new court paperwork Friday to claim his release. “ballistics and forensic evidence” prove he didn’t shoot a man in the buttocks during a botched Florida drug deal in October 2020 — thus making a recent probation report recommending a prison sentence in line with the eight years sought by prosecutors is “illogical.”

The new filing from defense lawyer Brad Cohen argues that Shiesty, whose legal name is Lontrell Williams, pleaded guilty to only a single count of firearms conspiracy in January, so it’s not fair a pre-sentencing report submitted to the court suggests he was involved in a “robbery/shooting”During a confrontation at Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands (Fla.), Oct. 9, 2020.

According to Cohen, not only did federal prosecutors agree to drop the robbery and shooting charges in Williams’ indictment under the deal — they never could have proven the charges at trial.

“The government wants this court to believe Mr. Williams, with a net worth of $3,449,446, planned a robbery, then committed a robbery, and then shot a known drug dealer who knew him well and could easily identify him. All over a few hundred-dollar drug deal for personal use, while he was driving a lime green McLaren that he rented from the alleged victim,”Cohen filed Friday’s filing by Rolling Stone reads.

“Mr. Williams possessed over $40,000 in cash and was driving a vehicle valued at over $200,000. It would be illogical for Mr. Williams to stage a robbery by two other individuals over something so miniscule as a bottle of liquid codeine with a retail value of a few hundred dollars, at most, when any damage done to the McLaren in the process would have cost thousands of dollars to repair,”The files argues.

“We will provide both ballistics and forensic evidence that Mr. Williams did not fire a weapon and did not strike anyone during the Bay Harbor incident,” Cohen states. Cohen states that medical records clearly show that the bullet struck the man. “entered the left buttocks near the top of the muscle and exited at the lower part of the muscle”With “the angle being that of a downward slope.”

“Mr. Williams was sitting in a prone position. When [the man] got shot, he was standing in front of the passenger door at an angle above Mr. Williams. It simply would have been impossible for the wound to occur with Mr. Williams being the shooter,”This is the new documentation.

In his Friday filing, Cohen claims while the probation pre-sentence report calls for an offense level carrying a minimum sentence of between seven and nine years in prison, William’s maximum offense level should be much lower. Cohen claims that the correct calculation is based on defense evidence and ranges between 37 to 46 months. He promised to file something as soon as possible, arguing that Williams is deserving of a “below-guideline sentence.”

The two federal prosecutors handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Rolling StoneFriday

Williams, 22, is currently in jail following his June 9th arrest in connection to charges related to a shooting at the Miami Strip Club. The charges have since been dropped. Williams was arrested in the Landon Hotel case a few weeks later and placed on bail.

According to prosecutors the Memphis rapper, who was a member of the ‘Rippers from Memphis’, committed the crime. Blood and BloodCollaboration with Lil Durk was a success last year. He allegedly drove the McLaren rented to the hotel on the day of the shooting to purchase marijuana and codeine, as well as a pair of high-end, athletic sneakers.

The video footage shows Williams arriving at the hotel with an unknown man, who is described as his road supervisor, riding shotgun. Another man followed them in a black Mercedes Maybach.

According to investigators Williams was seen taking a bag of marijuana with him and looking at a pair sneakers. He then pulled out a Draco compact weapon and fired on the victim, striking his buttocks.

As Williams drove off, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren, authorities claimed. Investigators said they linked the cash to Williams by matching the full serial number on one of the recovered bills to a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the alleged robbery.

Williams’ sentencing is now set for April 20.