Politics and patriarchy haunt Palestinian Woman in Tense Thriller

“Do you think you’re living in Sweden?”Asks the hairdresser of the title. “Huda’s Salon”She sighs, even though her question is clearly rhetorical. After all, she and her captor actually live in the complex brain of Bethlehem.

For women like Huda, (Manal Ahad), “The Idol”There is no one to depend on, trust, or confide in. She has learned her lessons when it comes self-protective betrayal.

Hany Abu Assad, the writer and director of this film, imagines his characters as nesting toys that are each protected by someone greater or more powerful. Huda is the victim of the Palestinian resistance and pitiless spies, who are constantly watched by equally unforgiving Israeli soldiers. Reem (Maisa Abud Elhadi), an innocent young mother just looking for a little relief, is her victim.

Like all women in her punitively patriarchal family, Reem has only two approved roles — dutiful wife and dedicated parent — so for a few minutes, she can escape by complaining to her sympathetic hairstylist. But the resistance has tasked Huda with bringing a constant supply of information, so she’s always looking for naive young women to blackmail. And soon, Huda’s political thriller becomes Reem’s horror movie.

“Huda’s Salon” follows close behind Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” and Mehdi Barsaoui’s “A Son”In turning seemingly simple situations into complex moral mazes of Middle East. Huda seems to be a obvious villain until she is seen with Hasan (Ali Suliman). “Paradise Now”He is a soldier who demands that she risk her life for his cause. Reem’s husband, Yousef (Jalal Masarwa), seems so sensitive and concerned that we’re frustrated by her refusal to tell him the truth—until the moment when we understand fully why she can’t.

Impactful as they are, Abu-Assad — who also made the Oscar-nominated “Paradise Now” — is wise enough to underplay these reveals. Each trail is just another one, leading to a rotten core.

His unique approach gives life and purpose to what often feels like a sketched scenario. Although the story is based upon real events, it should be even more compelling. However, Abu-Assad and Ehab Assal, cinematographers, draw the rope around the leads so tightly that it almost feels like a film set.

Abu-Assad is fortunate to have Elhadi (and Awad) as her collaborators. Reem, despite her innocent eyes and gentle nature which suggest a childlike innocence is far more aware of the gravity of her situation than most people. It’s not merely that these women have no power, but that these men have so much. Regardless of Huda’s duplicity, Reem’s fate was never going to be her own.

Awad is a stand-up comedian, and her arid sense of humor is a perfect, and perfectly unsettling, contrast to Reem’s open emotions. She is in an impossibly unfair trap, but she doesn’t waste time on complaints. She actively pulls other women into that same trap, but doesn’t bother with guilt. And Abu-Assad pulls the rug out each time we’re ready to make our own judgments.

He has his own plan, and it reaches the center of this maze. While the construction is only partially completed, the paths guide us all the ways in. It’s just hard to say which route is more disturbing: the cruelty of Huda’s jaded experience, or the pain of Reem’s dawning comprehension.

“Huda’s Salon”On Demand March 4th, in US Theaters