Police warn not to approach man who is searching for a 15-year-old girl that disappeared 5 days ago.

Police are searching for a suspect in the case of a missing 15-year-old.

Billy Ross (19) may know where Macey is, after she vanished from Milton Keynes in Bucks on 6th June.

2 Billy Ross is wanted by police in connection with Macey, a 15-year old girl who disappeared from Milton Keynes Thames Valley Police

2 Macey, last seen around 4.20pm in Milton Keynes on Monday June 5, was reported missing. Thames Valley Police

Ross is approximately 5ft 8in tall with brown eyes. He also has brown hair.

He is well known for frequenting Essex, London and Great Yarmouth.

The police say that he should not be approached.

She is around 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, has a fake nose stud resembling a gem stone.

Macey wore cream leggings and a vest, black pants with a fur trimmed hood, black slides with fur trimming, as well as a jacket in black with a fur lining.

Inspector Lucy Bottomley of Thames Valley Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Ross.

“If you see him please do not approach him but call 999 immediately and quote reference number, 43230253352.

“Further, if you have any information as to where he might be, please make a report by calling 101.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”