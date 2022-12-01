Police stations will house prisoners because there are 83,000 British and Welsh lags.

Police stations will house dozens of prisoner because the crisis-hit jails have almost reached capacity.

Taxpayers face forking out millions to house them ­— with each police cell costing at least £450 a night.

1 Police stations will house hundreds of prisoner because the crisis-hit jails have almost filled. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Yesterday’s revelations revealed the full extent of the scandal when Damian Hinds (Prisons minister) told the Commons that Operation Safeguard had been initiated by him.

Police chiefs are now notified to permit prisons to make use of local nicknames in order to house lags.

The cost of a cop cell under Operation Safeguard was £450 last time it was triggered in 2007.

Prison chiefs are likely to demand the use of around 400 cells at first — but more could yet be needed.

There were 82 839 prisoners in England and Wales last week.

But the total number is understood to have now topped 83,000 ­­— meaning there are now less than 1,000 prison cells available.

In the last two months, around 1,500 additional cons were seized. The crisis was at its worst North of England.

Sources said last night that murderers and rapists will still be held in high-security cells.

People with physical or mental illnesses will also get priority.

Police cells will only be open for 24 hours.

According to sources, the problem is caused by an enormous backlog within the courts system.

During the long- running barristers’ strike, remand prisoners alone soared by 1,700.

In addition, there has been an increase in the number of convicts sent to jail.

And an increase in police officers has seen more arrests — and so more people going to prison.

With 3,100 already, Justice chiefs committed to create 20,000 more prison places.

Another 1,700 people will be added when HMP Fosse Way in Leics opens next spring.

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed blasted: “Conservatives cut more than 10,000 prison places since 2010.

“Our country needs a government that is serious about protecting victims of crime.”

Yesterday night the Ministry of Justice declared: “We are experiencing an unprecedented increase in the number of offenders coming into prisons in the North of England, partly as a result of the impact of the pandemic and the barrister strike action over the summer months.”