Police say that a 4-year-old handed over her mother’s heroin to police during a DUI bust.

Police in Pennsylvania said that a mother driving with her son, 4, on the backseat was stopped for suspicion of drunkenness. While officers were waiting for the mother to be picked up, the boy gave over the suspected heroin in a coin pouch, saying that it was her “medicine.”

Online records show that Christine Kregiel (33), is held in the Allegheny County Jail. The charges against her include driving under the influences of alcohol, possessing controlled substances, endangering child welfare and multiple traffic violations.

Plum Borough police stopped Kregiel’s car after receiving a call from a passerby who reported that a woman had been seen slipping out of the vehicle, before getting back into it and driving away with a young child.

Police officers pulled her over and said that the woman was crying. She also slurred her speech, her clothes looked messy. Kregiel was found to have failed several field-sobriety test and to be refusing to undergo a drug or blood test.

Police said that her little boy was unrestrained in the rear seat.

Police say that as the officers were waiting for someone to pick up the child, the boy offered them a small purse of coins, telling them, “Mommy had asked me to keep her medicine hidden.”

The authorities reported that the 12 packets contained what they believed was heroin.

According to records online, Kregiel will appear in court again on July 5. She hasn’t entered a guilty plea. In her court files, there was no listed attorney.