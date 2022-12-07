Police say King Charles is being targeted by another egg thrower

This was King Charles III’s third royal trip. It started off with a rocky start. The 74-year old British monarch was out for a walkabout Tuesday in Luton. It was the second incident like this since Charles assumed the role of monarch after the September death his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

When the incident took place, the monarch was greeting the public at Luton Town Hall about 30 miles north-east of London. Associated Press reported. The outlet claims that while Charles was meeting well wishers, a egg was thrown by the crowd at the monarch. It was reported that the incident did not result in any injuries or harm to him. Charles was quickly taken to another location by the royal’s security staff. He is reported to have remained cool, not giving in to the pressure and instead continued the walkabout greeting those around him.

The BBC According to reports, a Bedfordshire Police officer confirmed that the incident resulted in a detention of a young man. His identity is not known. On suspicion of common assault, the suspect was taken into custody. Buckingham Palace did not address the situation at this moment.

It was just a month since another egg-throwing incident. Charles, his wife Camilla and the Queen Consort were at Micklegate Bar on Nov. 9. This was a royal entry to York, England. Several eggs were thrown at Charles by the people in the crowd. The moment captured in video As the egg splattered on the ground, the crowd cheered with some shouting. “Shame on you” “God save the king.” The 23-year-old man responsible for the egg-throwing was identified later as Patrick Thelwell (Extinction Rebellion activist, former Green Party candidate), who was taken into custody. The Mirror reports that Thelwell was released later on bail. New York PostAs a condition to his bail, the judge must ensure that he stays at least 500m from the king. He is also prohibited from carrying eggs outside of the home, except for grocery shopping.

These two events occur as Charles is on a tour of Britain, making royal visits and walking around as Britain adjusts to a new monarch. Elizabeth, who had been Britain’s longest reigning monarch for 70 years passed away on September 9th at the age 96. Although her son immediately rose to power upon her death; however, his coronation will not take place before Saturday, May 6.