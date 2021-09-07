Police Officer Rebukes Driver For Not Having Texas License!!

Recently, a TikTok video went viral, featuring a cop falsely insisting a motor vehicle driver carry a Texas license. The video has garnered over 3.5 million videos, and the netizens have showered their comments on the matter.

A TikTok video coming under the username @notthisagainla has gone viral, highlighting a heated encounter between a police officer and a motor vehicle driver in Texas. The driver posted the video on TikTok, where the cop was passing some serious warnings to him.

The clip features a police officer throwing tons of questions at the man holding the camera. The first question she comes up with, “Is he recording the situation or not?”, to wish the man smartly counters, saying, “It does not matter if I am recording or not.”

A Series Of Questions!!

The officer then starts to deliver a storm of questions to the man. She starts by asking if the man has anything from Texas or not. When he informed her that he doesn’t have a Texas license, the officer refers to “another violation.” The man appeared to be a bit cunning as he directly moves on to the point and counters the officer asking what violation she was referring to. She then reveals that the man is driving without a license, which is a criminal offense.

The sole motive of the officer was to inform the man that he needs a texas license to drive in the area. However, the person recording the incident was left confused, as he did not really know about the fact. The video went viral on TikTok, and several netizens were perplexed by the statement of the officer.

Texas Driving Rules!!

The official law of Texas indicates that a new resident has the authority to use a valid driving license opted in any state for up to 90 days after they move into Texas. So, the clip marked its climax with a proper settlement or clarity of the matter.