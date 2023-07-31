You can also find out more about the A-Team here. Colorado Two misdemeanor criminal charges were brought against the cop in the case who had placed the handcuffed suspect on the backseat of the police cruiser that was then hit by the freight train.

Weld County District Court Judge Timothy Kerns on Friday convicted Fort Lupton Police officer Jordan Steinke of misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment but found her not guilty of felony attempted reckless manslaughter.

Steinke waived the right to a trial by jury in Monday’s proceedings.

Authorities said that she was arrested late last year, after answering a call for assistance at a traffic check in September, when an officer reported having stopped a female driver who had earlier pointed a firearm at another motorist during an incident of road rage.

Bodycam footage showed Steinke placing a handcuffed Yareni Rios-Gonzalez into the cruiser of Platteville Police officer Pablo Vazquez, who had made the call for backup and parked his vehicle on railroad tracks, police said.

The bodycam video of the accident showed a truck. Trains Moments later, the cruiser was crushed by the impact. Rios-Gonzalez was severely injured, but survived. The prosecution said that she could not give a testimony at the trial as she is recovering.

Steinke said in court on Wednesday that she had not “perceived” the fact that her patrol car was located near railroad tracks.

“I am sure I saw the tracks, sir, but I did not perceive them,” Steinke told the prosecutor. She said she was focused on the suspect and was “fairly certain” the traffic stop would turn into a gunfight.

In closing remarks on Thursday, Deputy District attorney Christopher Jewkes said: “The whole case hinges upon the defendant’s knowledge of the tracks.” In closing statements, Deputy District Attorney Christopher Jewkes said, “The evidence clearly shows that the defendant knew and had to know the track was there, both under her patrol car, and beneath her feet.”

Steinke wept throughout the final arguments.

Officer Steinke didn’t mean to harm Ms. Rios Gonzalez. This accident haunts Officer Steinke to this day, according to Mallory Revel’s defense lawyer. The accident was horrific.

Rios Gonzalez pleaded guilty later to misdemeanor threatening in relation to the alleged incident of road rage, her lawyer said.

Vazquez is the Platteville The following are some examples of how to pronounce the word “politician” Authorities say that the officer, who parked his vehicle on the track, will also be prosecuted under misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment. He has denied all charges and will be appearing at a preliminary hearing scheduled on 14 September.

Earlier this year, Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer announced Vazquez was fired by the department in connection to the incident.

Steinke remains on administrative leave after the accident. CBS News reported.