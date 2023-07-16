Police: Man allegedly kills mother, then leaves her remains along highway.

You can also find out more about the A-Team here. Minnesota The man killed his mom and filled the tote with her slashed remains, before dumping them into ditches on state highways.

Troy Michael Mitteness (56) has been charged in the second degree It is a crime to murder anyone. He allegedly fatally knifed his mother Sandra Mitteness after she found out he stole from her. According to The statement of probable causes.

A police investigation was underway against the 56-year-old for mail theft. Police wanted to speak with Troy’s mother who was 82 years old, but Troy told them she wasn’t home. He later informed the police that she died.

The investigators discovered an obituary at the residence, but, after talking with other members of the family and calling the funeral home, they filed the case as missing, and sought to locate the woman, according to a probable cause document.

The document stated that family members had told the police they hadn’t seen Sandra for several months, and thought she had died. Troy told family members that Sandra was hospitalized after falling and could not receive visitors due to COVID-19.

Troy’s family said that after the death of his mother, he was eager to offer her car for another family member. He even gave it away free.

After hunting down the missing woman’s vehicle police were able to find blood droplets in the trunk, the document stated. Blood samples were also found in Troy’s home along with a mattress with a large blood stain.

According to the documents, Troy admitted to murdering his mother after being questioned. She was suspect of Troy stealing money from her. According to the document, he also told investigators he had researched ways of killing her.

“[Troy] researched online how to kill an elderly person without poison and decided to stab her while she was in her bed,” the document said. “He also researched the best spots to stab someone to make their death quick.”

He stabbed her in the neck on 2 June with a kitchen blade, then after a few weeks he dismembered it. After putting her body in totes, he threw them out of the road as he drove.

According to records, Troy has now been held in custody at Dakota County Jail on a bail of over $2,000,000 and is charged with murdering a second person and mail theft.