Police Issue an Alert for a Missing Florida Boy of 11 Years, Police Say

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy who left his home on Monday and hasn’t been seen since, officials said.

Nohlan Surrency is the boy. He was last reported to have been seen in Jacksonville, Fl., at 4200 Block of Moncrief Road. According to a report, the boy was last seen Monday at 2:30 p.m. Statement by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Family members reported that the child was missing. News4 JAX reported.

Officials described Surrency as a Black boy, 4 foot 11 inches tall, and 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. According to the report, he was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt and black shoes. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

On Tuesday, police helicopters were out searching for Surrency, FirstCoast News reported.

To assist with the search, police have created a staging area.

If anyone has information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.