Police give update on BBC presenter ‘sex pics’ enquiries after meeting with corporation bosses

BBC bosses and the Met Police have today met to discuss the star at the centre of the sex picture scandal.

The meeting took place virtually today, detectives confirmed.

1 BBC staff are said to be putting ‘massive pressure’ on the accused presenter

It comes after the accused BBC star was said to be under “massive pressure” by fellow broadcasters to resign.

The corporation’s production staff – both on TV and radio – are leaving space in their schedules in case he names himself, it has been claimed.

Met Police this afternoon said it had met with Beeb bosses.

The force said: “Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command met with representatives from the BBC on the morning of Monday, 10 July. The meeting took place virtually.

“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.

“There is no investigation at this time.”

There is said to be an uprising among staff at the Beeb, who are calling for the accused star to come forward.

The stars are said to be “so sick” of the man keeping quiet, seeing the finger pointed at some of them.

It comes after other top presenters were forced to publically deny their involvement at the weekend.

One senior BBC News journalist told MailOnline: “We are all really really worried about this mess. Obviously everyone knows who the presenter is.

“The presenter in question is very in with the management. We are all so sick and tired that these people are protecting their friend at the expense of the integrity of the BBC.”

Another BBC star said how there are discussions of an “uprising” amongst staff, both in front and behind the camera.

An insider said: “The BBC say it can only come from him and has put him under massive pressure to speak. He is lawyered up to the max.

“A lot of BBC execs are blaming him for the chaos at the weekend because he was keeping his head down and refusing to be identified.”

It comes after the broadcaster was slammed by the cop who exposed paedophile BBC star Jimmy Savile, with calls for the broadcaster to name the presenter.

Piers Morgan also blasted BBC for its “ridiculous” coverage of the presenter to date.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk then this morning said the BBC needs to “get its house in order”.

Chalk toldBBC Breakfast: “I’m not here, as it were, to bash the BBC.

“But, I do think that they need to get their house in order and they need to proceed promptly, otherwise you will have plenty of collateral victims of what is a deeply serious and concerning allegation.”