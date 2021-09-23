Police fear Sabina Nessa’s killer could strike AGAIN after ‘stranger’ murdered teacher, 28, in park 5 minutes from home

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa fear that her killer could strike again.

The “brilliant” primary school teacher was found at Cator Park, South East London just five minutes away from her home on Saturday.

Cops believe that she was set upon on Friday night, whilst walking to meet up with friends at a local bar.

Met detectives today stated that Sabina was last seen leaving her Greenwich home at Astell Road on September 17th, just before 8.30pm.

According to her, she was believed to be making her way through Cator Park to The Depot bar at Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village where she intended to meet a friend.

Sabina was supposed to have arrived in five minutes. Cops believe that Sabina was murdered while she walked through the park.

The body of Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre in the park around 5.30pm on September 18.

But officers have now expressed a concern that another attack by her killer “could” take place.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry has said:”It’s always a concern that it may happen, but that’s not something that we have any intelligence on at this time.”

When asked whether he believes a stranger was behind the attack, he added: “That’s definitely a line of inquiry that we’re looking at.”

Speaking from the crime scene in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, he added detectives are “keeping a completely open mind” on what the motive of the attacker may have been.

He confirmed that there were “significant” lines of enquiry when asked whether police have any leads on who the killer may be.

DCS Lawry also insisted that London’s “streets are safe for women” following the murder of the primary school teacher.

