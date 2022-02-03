Police Continue to Search for the 4-year-old Virginia boy missing; father has been named as a person of concern.

The father of a missing 4-year-old Virginia boy has been named a person of interest in the disappearance of his son, Codi Bigsby, who had been reported missing on Monday, according to police.

Officials confirmed that Codi Bigsby last saw her at Buckroe Pointe in Hampton, Va. situated in the 100 block Ranalet Drive, on Monday around 2 AM.

Codi’s father, Cody Bigsby, 43, called police around 9 a.m. on Monday to report his son missing, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a Tuesday Press conference,

The boy’s father told police that he reportedly saw his son sleeping around 2 a.m. and when he woke up and searched his home his son was nowhere to be found, Talbot said.

On Tuesday, Hampton police said the boy’s parents are both considered persons of interest, but at a Wednesday press briefingHampton Police PIO Sgt. Reggie Williams updated us on the case.

“I’m going to provide some clarification on the person of interest in this case. The person of interest is Cory Bigsby. He is a 43-year-old Hampton man,”Williams said. “Cory is still with us at police headquarters. He is there voluntarily and choosing to answer our questions,”Williams said.

When asked if the child’s mother was still a person of interest in the case. Williams replied that “we are not ruling anything out specifically at this time.”

“Our focus is going to be on the father for the current investigation,”He said.

“We are still seeking information on Codi’s last known whereabouts. We are also seeking information on his father’s whereabouts. Any information that you could potentially be of value,”Williams stated. “Where he goes? Where he shops? Who he is? And, What he does?”

According to the spokesperson for police, no charges were filed at this time.

In the meantime, the search continues, which includes volunteers and other agencies including the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Other resources, Williams said, they are using in search of the boy are cadaver- and search-rescue canines.

“Our search is expanding. We are searching new areas of the grid that was not previously searched,”Williams stated. “We are asking for residents of the old Buckroe neighborhood and surrounding areas to check their own property. If you spot something out of place or suspicious contact police and we will send someone out to you.”

Williams stated that the search for the Hampton/NASA Steam Plant, where a team was deployed Tuesday, was completed.

The steam plant is near NASA Langley Research Center. This is the exact spot where Noah Tomlin (2 years old) was found dead on July 19, 2019. WAVY10 News reported.

Matt Talbot, Hampton Police chief, stated earlier in the week “we don’t believe that 4-year-old Codi wandered off and we don’t believe that he was abducted.”

Codi lives with his father full-time, and there were other small children inside the home when police searched the apartment, according to Talbot.

On Tuesday, the police chief said the timeline Codi’s father is giving is not adding up.

“The evidence we have does not completely match the stories we received at this time,”Talbot stated. “We probably won’t know for certain how much is being left out until we find this child.”

Talbot said the father and Codi’s mother, whose name has not yet been released, have “answered all the questions we’ve asked.”

“They’re still talking to us, they’re still answering our questions,”According to the chief of police, “We believe they are the key to figuring out where he is or where he might be.”

He said: “We are searching frantically for Codi and we are concerned given the resources we have out here,”Talbot stated. “We really want to find him.”

According to court documents obtained from WAVY10 on Your Side, an assault allegation was made in 2018 against Cory Bigsby, Codi’s father. The assault claim was made by Codi’s mother. The case, however, did not proceed in court and was dismissed because Codi’s mom reportedly refused to cooperate or appear in court, the news station previously reported.

The police continue to ask the public’s help in locating the toddler.

“We are interested in any video that anyone might have that something they believed may be related,”According to the chief of police, “We are not convinced that it happened exactly when we heard about it.”

Codi Bigsby stands approximately 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops. Anybody who comes across Codi is asked not to hesitate to dial 911.