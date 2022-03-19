Police Confront Utah Man for Kidnapping.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that a Utah man tried pushing a woman into his car trunk.

He said that he thought the woman was his spouse and had been trying to bring her home.

Surveillance footage captured him punching her in her face and trying to grab her purse.

A man from Utah was arrested earlier this week for trying to stuff his wife into his car trunk.

The Logan man said that he originally believed the victim to be his wife. The Salt Lake City Tribune reported this.

The Tribune was told by police that the man was parked near a sidewalk on Tuesday and that a woman was passing by his car. He saw her and stepped out of his car to open the trunk.

As she was walking by, he approached the woman and began to speak. “pulling her violently”The Tribune was told by police that he had moved toward her trunk. She tried to defend herself but fell and was pushed backwards by the man, police told The Tribune.

The Tribune reported that the man grabbed the bag and punched the woman in her face. The Tribune also reported that the man drove away. “at a high rate of speed.”Surveillance video captured the incident.

Brigham City police officers arrested him, and then they contacted Logan City Police.

Insider reached Logan City Police Department for further information but did not receive any response immediately.

Logan officers received a statement from the man saying that he and he had argued at home before the incident. According to The Tribune, he also stated that he had been drinking.

The officer asked him if he believed that the woman on the sidewalk was his wife. “grab her and put her in the car to go home.”

The man realized the woman in his hand was not his wife. He let her go, and he added that he had never struck her nor taken her purse.

Police are investigating possible charges against the man for aggravated kidnapping and robbery as well as assault and traffic.