Police Charge a Caretaker with 2 Murders Counts for Nursing Home Deaths

The two murders committed by two elderly women who were living in a residential care facility located in the suburbs are being investigated by a resident caregiver. Los Angeles The authorities have said that County Home is the home of many residents.

Jianchun Li was arrested and charged in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday after the discovery of two dead women at Happy Home Care, Diamond Bar. Monica Moon Lee and Hee-Sook Park were the victims.

The Tragic and Brutal ” Murders These two elderly women from Happy Home Care serve as a reminder that we need to be more vigilant and watchful. care facilities,” said Los Angeles District Attorney Gascón.

“A person responsible for their care is now charged in their murders. It is important that we hold all caregivers accountable. “Our hearts are with the families of the victims, and we’ll work hard to get them justice,” the top prosecution said Tuesday.

According to authorities, the two women were living in the same building as four other older residents. District Attorney said that sheriffs’ deputies who responded to an urgent call on Saturday from Happy Home Care found both women dead.

Authorities later reported that Li was arrested. It is not known how the two women died. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that early reports in the media which claimed both women had been shot to death were incorrect.

California San Gabriel Valley Tribune: Department of Social Services conducting investigation of deaths. "The facility remains open and continues to care for residents while the department's investigation continues. The facility currently has four residents," department spokesman Jason Montiel told the outlet.

Online real estate listings indicate that the home is worth more than $800,000. It has approximately 1,800 square feet and four bedrooms.

Digital has yet to hear back from the facility after leaving a message on Friday seeking a comment.

Records show that it’s a licensed facility for elderly care. In 2021, the California Department of Social Services cited them for not seeking medical attention in a timely fashion, not distributing medication according to prescriptions and not following doctors’ orders.

According to the investigation report 2021, available on Department of Social Services’ website, “Based on interviews performed, preponderance of proof standard has been satisfied, thus the allegations above are found to have merit.”

Online court records indicate that Li’s arraignment hearing and plea is set for July 19. He has no lawyer listed. He has been held without bail of $4,000,000.