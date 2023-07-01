The man who was accused of the crime Capitol Riots of Jan. 6, 2009 Was arrested after running to the Washington, D.CPolice found explosives and weapons in the van of Barack Obama, the former president.

Taylor Taranto (37), was detained Thursday night after he posted a livestream of himself driving. Obama’s Exclusive neighborhood, and say “I am outside Barack Obama’s house.” The man, who had no address, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, said D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department in a statement.

The Obamas’ home address was unclear at the time.

U.S. Capitol Police issued the arrest warrant, but did not provide any details about the charge.

Capitol Police “assisted in the investigation due to a concern for public safety and the potential for violence against Members of Congress,” Jason Bell, acting assistant chief for protective and intelligence operations, said in a statement. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces said it was also aiding in the investigation of Taranto’s actions.

The Metropolitan Police called an explosives team to investigate and found a large number of weapons, explosive materials, and ammunition. The New York Times reported.

Taranto made threats on live streaming social media against a prominent public figure, reportedCBS News.

According to reports, Taranto is believed to have camped in his van around Washington D.C. over the past few weeks.

The plaintiff has sued him Widow of Metropolitan Police Jeffrey SmithAfter being brutally beaten by the supporters of in the takeover of U.S. Capitol, on January 6, 2021, he took his life. Former President Donald TrumpFalsely, and repeatedly, he raged about the “theft” of his 2020 elections.

The widow’s suit alleges Taranto had handed a cane or crowbar to another man, who used it to beat Officer Smith. Taranto denied these allegations and said that he had been present at the time of the riots. However, he did not take part in the violence.

“There is no active threat to the community,” the Metropolitan Police said after Taranto’s arrest. Inside Edition Digital reached out to Metropolitan Police for further details on his arrest.