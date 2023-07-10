Pokémon Go down updates — Hundreds of users report issues with logging into popular phone app

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

New feature removed

Pokémon Go players were delighted when a new feature rolled out that seemed to make the game much better for most fans, but the feature was removed shortly after.

The latest update to the game increased the radius in which Pokémon would spawn, from 40 meters to 80, effectively doubling the range that players could interact with the creatures.

The change was completely unannounced, but some Pokémon Go influencers, including those who partnered with developer Niantic, claimed they were told it was an intentional, permanent addition.

Unfortunately, that seems not to be the case, as Niantic said on Twitter that the change was the result of a bug, and would be reverted almost immediately.

Latest News

Previous article
Instagram’s app is crashing constantly on mobile phones, and July 2023 has started off badly for Instagram users

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder