NINTENDO recently announced that Shiny Gimmighoul would make its debut in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Revealed during the June Nintendo Direct, it is the first time that popular competitive Pokémon Gholdengo will be available as a Shiny.

2 Gimmighoul raids have now gone live. Credit: Nintendo

However, it’s not as easy to find as people originally thought, and many are struggling to find one.

Here’s everything you need to know and the easiest methods for grabbing Shiny Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Gimmighoul raids – Pokémon SV

Shiny Gimmighoul only appears during the limited-time raids available from now until The date is July 2, 2023.

Luckily, the raids aren’t too difficult as Gimmighoul is a rather underwhelming Pokémon.

The raids can be between three- and five-star, and here’s the information on the most intimidating 5-star moveset.

Gimmighoul – Level 75

Nature Random

Random Tera-Type Random

Random Held-Item No

No MovesetTake Down (also known as Shadow Ball), Hex Power Gem and Nasty Plot

Any weapon with enough power should be capable of taking down Gimmighoul.

Of course, defeating Gimmighoul isn’t the issue here, it’s finding a Shiny one.

What does Shiny Gimmighoul Look Like? – Pokémon SV

2 Gimmighoul Shiny’s difference from the original Gimmighoul is very small. Credit: Nintendo

Shiny Gimmighoul odds are 1/4103, not 1/4096.

They only show up in raids so it is time-consuming to go around looking for one, particularly as the differences are small.

The only difference you can notice in the image is the slight whiter color of the body.

You may not be able to identify a Shiny Pokémon until after you have captured it.

Lucky for you, it is possible to ensure a Shiny Gimmighoul.

Easy way to catch a Shiny Gimmighoul – Pokémon SV

While odds aren’t good if you search by yourself, it’s easier if you get help from others.

Using online features, you can find online raids to fight Gimmighoul.

The players are generally generous and will share their raids on an online bulletinboard if they discover a Shiny Gmmighoul.

It is possible to locate a Shiny Gimmighoul Raid.

You can also find people willing to assist you by joining online communities like r/ShinyPokemon and Shiny Hunters Anonymous on Discord.

Shiny Gimmighoul Raids often involve players sharing their raid codes with other players, so as to share the Shiny they find.

Georgina Young, on behalf GLHF.