Podcast Resurrects Stories From the Dead

A brand new podcast features journalist Justine HarmanIt is giving new life to some of most significant stories that traditional media outlets tried to suppress.

Justine Harman hosts ‘Killed’

Here’s the team: Ashley Flowers, an Indiana native, is the one behind the podcast’s creation. Crime Junkie. Recently renamed “The Queen of True Crime”By ElleFlowers started her own production company, Audio Chuck. She’s hosted multiple shows and now has the credibility to land interviews with some of the nation’s top investigators.

Justine Harman, a committed journalist whose work spans the gamut from the delightfully lighthearted and the grisly macabre, is next. She’s written for Glamour, Elle, New YorkYou can find out more about her here. She is known for her investigative abilities, which are very useful in the podcasting world. This is her fifth podcast, and she collaborates with Audio Chuck for the second time.

Combine these two and you will have Killed, a show that takes an in-depth look at some of the media’s most suppressed stories.

A Podcast from Journalists About Journalism

Marketing for Killed makes some big promises. It has repeatedly stated that it is capable of reviving dead stories and giving voice to silenced journalists. Listeners are probably hoping to hear about the black hats of the publishing world—the bureaucratic villains that would rather bury the truth than jeopardize their paychecks. So, does it deliver? It does on some levels.

You’ll hear about these villains, but we aren’t prying into an unfinished story arc. Many of these players have made their decisions. These tales are won by the white hats. These stories, except for two, don’t stay alive for very long. They eventually end up being published by some outlet. While the dramatic flare of the podcast’s title serves it well, a more accurate title might be “Badly Battered”Do not make a promise of your death.

However, if you’re craving a tale about journalistic veracity, this podcast will satiate that craving. Because it is at its core. Killed isn’t about bringing stories back from the dead. It’s about telling the stories Hinter These are the stories. Killed peels back the curtain on investigative journalism—it offers listeners the story of how the stories are made. You’ll hear writers pour their hearts out about their passion projects and their fights to see them to fruition. This podcast is a love letter of journalism.

