Podcast: Is Eminem About to Get into the Rock Hall of Fame Too Soon?

Does Eminem deserve to get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Obviously! But his inclusion among the nominees for the class of 2022 has raised equally obvious questions about whether it’s right for him to be inducted before rap legends and pioneers who preceded him, from Rakim to Snoop Dogg.



<br />



The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now dives into that controversy, with veteran journalist Keith Murphy — who previously wrote about Eminem and the Hall’s “hip-hop problem” — joining host Brian Hiatt for the discussion. To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Also in the episode, Andy Greene joins Hiatt to discuss the larger state of the Hall of Fame as they continue to broaden their focus — in addition to Eminem, this year’s nominees are Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick.

Should the Hall change its name for a post-rock era? Should Beck get in before alt-rock pioneers like Jane’s Addiction? Why wasn’t Parton inducted long ago? And what do the long-ago inducted acts who get to vote on the inductees — for example, Dave Clark of the Dave Clark Five — make of Kate Bush and Rage?

