Podcast: Inside Neil Young’s Spotify Battle with Joe Rogan

If you believed right-wing Twitter over the past week, no one has ever heard of Neil Young, no one currently listens to Neil Young, and Neil Young is a deluded old fool who somehow believed that Spotify would choose his ancient, irrelevant music over the world’s biggest podcaster, Joe Rogan. Also, Kid Rock is a far greater talent.



<br />



But when Young cited what experts have described as misinformation regarding the Covid-19 vaccines and declared that Spotify could have either have him or Rogan, he was simply taking a principled stand — and an alarming number of commentators seemed completely oblivious to that simple fact. As it happens, Joni Mitchell (and subsequently, Nils Lofgren, Crosby, Stills, and Nash, and others) joined him, and Spotify ended up declaring that they would add warnings before controversial Rogan episodes.

The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now takes on the Young vs. Rogan controversy, with Andy Greene joining host Brian Hiatt. To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or, well, Spotify. The conversation touches on the ramifications of the battle, Young’s history of bold stances, and much more.

Also in this episode, Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos discuss whether CDs really deserve to come back, and touch on the highs and lows of the compact disc era.

