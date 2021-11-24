Pneumonia Symptoms You Must Not Ignore

Delirium can be classified as a condition, but it is not usually permanent. Cleveland Clinic). If someone suddenly acts confused or is unable to concentrate, it could be an indication that they have pneumonia.

First, you need to know what delirium means and what it doesn’t. Particularly, delirium refers to NotThis is a progressive development of long-term memory problems. Delirium can affect a person’s attention span, short-term memory, and may be caused by pneumonia or other health issues such as fever, difficulty sleeping, and dehydration. Healthline). A person may also experience signs of delirium, such as disorientation, or inability to think clearly. This could indicate a possible urinary tract infection, or sepsis.

Although delirium is not a serious condition, it is important to seek immediate medical attention if you experience this symptom. Some people are more likely than others to experience delirium. People who have vision or hearing impairments, use catheters, are taking more than one medication, have had strokes, or are going through withdrawals from alcohol or drugs, are more likely be delirious.