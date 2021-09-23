PM told Emmanuel Macron to “get a grip” as he compared his meltdown over defence pact to a jilted lover

BORIS Johnson told Emmanuel Macron to “get a grip” last night as he compared France’s meltdown over the new UK, US and Aussie defence to the behaviour of a jilted lover.

As he announced plans for expanding the AUKUS agreement beyond nuclear submarine secret sharing, the PM closed the door on France and any other country signing it.

2 BoJo appeared to compare Macron’s epic diplomatic temper tantrum to the hurt of a romantic breakup Credit: Getty Images – Getty

And teasing the hopping mad French premier, BoJo appeared to compare Macron’s epic diplomatic temper tantrum to the hurt of a romantic breakup.

While Australia swear blind they gave the Paris fair warning that they were tearing up a £50 Billion submarine deal to go with the UK and US instead, Macron says it was a “stab in the back” out of the blue.

Rejecting claims the French were stitched up or blindsided, Mr Johnson said “there are no easy ways of having these conversations.”

“It’s a very human thing to delay the conversation until the last possible moment…I don’t know if anyone has been in that situation in their emotional life, but it’s very human to put it off.”

Yesterday morning the PM had called for calm despite the French being billions out of pocket.

In Franglais, he said: “I think it’s high time for some our dearest friends to prenez un control (get a handle) on this and donnez moi un break (give us a break).

Last night, he said France would never be allowed to join the pact and would instead seek to increase its intelligence and cyber-technology sharing.

He said: “It’s about three countries who have shared values and perspectives and such a high degree of trust they are willing to share very important details.”

He added “this is the right team” to build a bulwark against Chinese aggression in fields like Artificial Intelligence and cyber security.

Allies believe that France’s over-reaction was caused by embarrassment at the intelligence and security services of the French, as well as a diplomatic bargain for higher compensation for the cancelled contract.

AUKUS witnessed Sydney abandon a Paris contract for new diesel-powered submarines in favor of better nuclear-powered boats from the USA and UK.

Central Recorder learned that Scott Morrison, Australia’s boss, is insistent that he explained to the French what was happening before the pact was announced.

Last night Mr Macron agreed to return France’s ambassador to the United States after he was recalled in the fallout, following a thirty minute call with Biden.

