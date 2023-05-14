Pluto TV Mother’s Day programming revealed

All the mothers out there, a very happy Mother’s Day! You can watch some TV even if you are busy with your family, or are using this holiday to relax and rest. Look no further if you are wondering what to watch. Pluto TVThe U.S. has Mother’s Day on May 8th, so there is a selection of special programming available to stream.

You can also find out more about Per Cord Cutter NewsThe service offers a selection of TV and movies that are carefully selected. The beloved Bridget Jones Jones trilogy is a must-see for all movie buffs. Bridget Jones’ Diary, Bridget Jones – The Edge of Reason, and — most appropriately — Bridget Jones’ Baby The Pluto TV comedy channel will begin airing all of them at 8 PM ET. ET. This is the ideal time to relax after Mother’s Day.

You can also watch TV shows if you don’t feel like watching movies. The Paramount owned streamer Classic TV: Families has a selection of series featuring strong women. Advertised shows include Married with Children, The Brady Bunch, The One Day At A Time, Doris Day Show, Maude, The whole family, Donna Reed Show The following are some examples of how to get started: The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet.

Pluto TV was also directing viewers to some of its On-Demand programming. According to the press release by Cord Cutter NewsThe company is celebrating “the mothers who were in our living rooms, those of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers and shaped the way that we parent.” The shows that the streaming service recommends include: You can also find out more about the following: Brady Bunch, Dick Van Dyke Show, Family Ties, Enjoy Happy Days The following are some examples of how to get started: Donna Reed Show. All these shows, in addition to appearing throughout Pluto TV’s schedule, are available as on-demand content.