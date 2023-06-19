Plot, potential release date, and cast

Everything you need to know about Demon Slayer season 4 including the renewal status, potential release date, plot, and voice cast.

Whilst The Swordsmith Village Arc may not have hit the heights of previous Demon Slayer seasons, Tanjiro and his latest adventure with Muichiro and Mitsuri has still maintained a tight grip on the weekend watch-lists for millions of anime fans around the world.

That global Demon Slayer community is now preparing for an epic final battle this weekend, with episode 11 having its duration extended to a whopping 70 minutes in Japan.

So, has the Demon Slayer anime been renewed for season 4, what date could it potentially release, and what’s the plot?

Demon Slayer season 4 renewal status

Demon Slayer has indeed been renewed for season 4, The Hashira Training Arc, as confirmed by an official blog post only minutes after the season finale finished airing in Japan.

The announcement reads, “[Demon Slayer] “Hashira-Geiko Hen” will be adapted into a TV anime. At the same time, five teaser visuals and a PV have been released” with a teaser trailer being shared to the Aniplex YouTube channel.

The news is welcomed but by no means a surprise considering both the availability of source material from the original manga and the outstanding success of the anime so far.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11, the finale to The Swordsmith Village Arc is expected to adapt up until chapter 127 of the original manga series, which was published in September 2018 and included in Volume 15.

The good news is that there are a grand total of 205 chapters of the Demon Slayer manga across 23 volumes to cover, meaning that we are only just over halfway through the entire story in the TV adaptation.

Furthermore, the Demon Slayer anime is undoubtedly popular enough to merit a fourth season going into production. Easily Ufotable’s most lucrative series to date, Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most lucrative anime franchises of the past decade with the Mugen Train movie (2020) earning over $507 million at the global to become the highest-grossing film of the entire year.

Overall, it was only a matter of time before Ufotable publicly announced that Demon Slayer season 4 was in production – but what date could it potentially release?

Demon Slayer season 4 potential release date

Whilst a targeted release window for Demon Slayer season 4 was not shared in the announcement post, it is possible to make an early estimation for the anime series’ return based on the production cycle of seasons 2 and 3.

Season 2, The Entertainment District Arc, was announced in February 2021, making its return with a retelling of the Mugen Train movie from October that same year followed by the start of the new arc in December.

Season 3, The Swordsmith Village Arc, was announced to be in production immediately following the season 2 finale being broadcast in February 2022 and would premiere on April 9, 2023.

Assuming that Demon Slayer season 4 would maintain both a similar production cycle and an 11-episode duration, fans can expect the popular anime series to return in either July 2024 as part of the Summer slate or more realistically, October 2024 as part of the Fall slate.

Demon Slayer season 4 plot

Even without confirmation of season 4, because the Demon Slayer anime is adapting the original manga, we do actually know the plot for the next season of the TV series.

The next season of the Demon Slayer anime will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc, which ran for nine chapters between issues 128 and 136.

Spoiler warning: The synopsis for the Hashira Training Arc reads:

“Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira—a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps—is intense and demanding, and earning Himejima’s approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won’t give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.”

Demon Slayer season 4 voice cast

The main voice cast for Demon Slayer season 4 will include Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kitou as Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibara, and Tomokazu Sugita as Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima.

Natsuki Hanae is best-known for voicing Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul (2014), Kousei Arima in Your Lie in April (2014), Vanitas in The Vase Study of Vanitas (2021), and Hiroshi Odokawa in Odd Taxi (2021).

Akari Kitou can be recognized as the voice of Suzune Horikita in Classroom of the Elite (2017), Tsukasa Yuzaki in Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You (2020), Nene in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun (2020), and Kotoko Iwanaga in In/Spectre (2020).

Fans may recognize Hiro Shimono from playing Keima Katsuragi in The World Only God Knows (2010), Dabi in My Hero Academia (2017), Zeno in Yona of the Dawn (2024), and Connie Springer from Attack on Titan (2013).

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka has previously featured as Kazuto Kirigaya in Sword Art Online (2012), Souma Yukihira in Food Wars (2015), Vash the Stampede in Trigun Stampede (2023), and Bell Cranel in DanMachi (2016).

Tomokazu Sugita is best-known for voicing Ginoki Sakata from Gintama (2005), Escanor in The Seven Deadly Sins (2018), and Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei (2021).

The full cast list for season 4 will include:

This article will be updated with the latest information regarding Demon Slayer season 4 as soon as it is made available from official sources, so keep checking back in to find out everything there is to know about the next broadcast.

MORE TV STORIES