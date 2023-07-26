PlayStation owners are now discovering that they can get an exclusive sneak peek at a popular upcoming movie

PLAYSTATION is offering a bonus to its players.

PlayStation users are thrilled by the opportunity to view an exclusive preview of a major upcoming film.

1 Gran Turismo was inspired by the real-life story of an avid racer who became a video gamer. Credit: Columbia Pictures

Gran Turismo is a PlayStation exclusive movie.

PS Plus members are entitled to see the movie before others, but the screening is not without a price.

You may have to go to a different cinema to watch the movie.

The invitation for the advance screening should arrive in your mailbox soon if you are a PS Plus Member.

Check your spam and emails for these messages. Also, make sure your PSN is connected to an email you use frequently.

You will receive an email with a link that allows you to book tickets for the screening online. Tuesday, 8 August 2023

It is one full day until the movie opens in the cinemas.

You will be able to see the nearest participating Vue or Cineworld Cinema by clicking on the link.

There are cinemas available in a number of major cities, so hopefully you won’t have to travel too far to find one.

Unfortunately, this isn’t like many of PlayStation’s other perks, and you won’t be getting the tickets for free.

You will have a much easier time grabbing a ticket if you purchase it before the official release of the film.

The recent showings of Barbie and Oppenheimer are fully booked as Barbenheimermania has swept moviegoers.

We don’t think the Gran Turismo movie will get the same reception, but it’s always nice to be a part of an exclusive event.

Georgina Young, on behalf GLHF.