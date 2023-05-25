PlayStation fans go wild for amazing games announced in May Showcase – with one fans have been waiting for

PLAYSTATION held its hour-long May Showcase to reveal more on its upcoming games.
There was a mix of PlayStation exclusive and third-party games as part of the show, which was praised as a win by fans.
We saw more footage from anticipated games and new games were announced.
Here’s everything announced as part of the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.
PlayStation Showcase – Out Now
- Beat Saber Queen Music Pack – PS VR2
PlayStation Showcase – Summer 2023
- Street Fighter 6 – June 2, 2023
- Final Fantasy 16 – June 22, 2023
- Synapse – July 4, 2023
- Immortals of Aevum – July 20, 2023
- Gran Turismo movie – August
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape – Showcase on August 22, 2023
PlayStation Showcase – Autumn 2023
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 12, 2023
- Alan Wake II – October 17, 2023
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Metal Gear Solid vol. 1 Master Collection
PlayStation Showcase – Winter 2023
- Granblue Fantasy Relink
- Five Nights At Freddy’s Help Wanted 2
PlayStation Showcase – 2023
- Helldivers 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Teardown
- The Plucky Squire
- Tower of Fantasy
- Arizona Sunshine 2 – PS VR2
PlayStation Showcase – 2024 and beyond
- Phantom Blade 0
- Fair Game$
- Sword of the Sea
- Talos Principle 2
- Neva
- Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean
- Foamstars
- Metal Gear Solid Alpha: Snake Eater
- Towers of Aghasba
- Revenant Hill
- Ultros
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Crossfire Sierra Squad
- Marathon
- Concord
Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.
