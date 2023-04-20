Players slam ‘disappointing’ FIFA 23 Team of the Week 25 – downgraded from previous weeks

FIFA 23’s Team of the Week (TOTW) 25 is a major downgrade from previous weeks.

There are no players with ratings above 90 this week. In fact, there are players who are only in the 70s.

1 The full lineup for this week is below. EA Sports



Fans were disappointed in this week’s roster which has consistently been in the 80s and 90s for the past few weeks.

Madrid midfielder Antoine Greizmann is this week’s highest-rated card with a new rating of just 89.

FIFA 23 continues the tradition with three cards that are double-boosted in TOTW.

The first is Arsenal’s Carlos Vela, who has a seven-point boost from 81 to 88.

Next up is Iñaki Williams with a six-point boost from 81 to 87.

Vitinha has the highest double-boosted score, eight extra points.

These double-digit increases are disappointing, especially since previous weeks have often seen double-digit gains.

The FIFA Ultimate Team roster this week is disappointing.

Download the FIFA 23 mobile or web companion app to open FIFA Ultimate Team packs.

You can now start assembling your team to compete in the game.

This week the TOTW cards with their boosted stats will be available in special FUT packs.

This week’s team will be available via FUT packs until Wednesday, April 26, 5pm UK Time

The cards can only be purchased on the market for very high prices.

Here is a list of all the players in FIFA 23’s Team of the Week and their boosted stats:

89 – Griezmann

88 – Vela

87 – Williams, Vitinha, Pavard, Diogo Jota

Pavard, Diogo Jota 86 – Di Gregorio, Stones

85 – Nacho Fernández, Spinazzola, Lopes, Icardi

84 – Kampl, Watkins

83 – El Yamiq, Vormer, Til, Doku, Ávalos

Pellegrino

Archer

Chaplin in 80s

79 – Bernhardsson

Georgina young on behalf GLHF.