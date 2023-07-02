Plastic Surgery before 90 Days: Have you had it?

Has Jasmine Pineda from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ had plastic surgery? You can read all about Jasmine Pineda’s cosmetic changes.

Viewers can’t avoid noticing that, because she also appeared on season five of the show, she may have had some cosmetic work since her last appearance on television. Which plastic surgeries has she undergone, if at all? What we know.

Has Jasmine, from “90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days”, had any cosmetic surgery?

Answer “Yes” is the short version. The short answer is “yes.” Screen Rant, Jasmine has had multiple plastic surgeries done in the past few years — most of which have been completely cosmetic procedures.

In the article, it was stated that “Jasmine shifted her focus to fitness and then underwent breast implants.” She changed the appearance of her face by enlarging her lips, getting different beauty treatments, such as permanent makeup and vampire facials.

Screen Rant Also, it was alleged she has done some eye-care work that is helpful for her: “She had laser eye surgery in order to remove her spectacles and improve her vision.”

Jasmine still has to undergo surgery

Jasmine still undergoes plastic surgery in January 2023. Recently, she posted on Instagram a picture of her with bandages covering her eyes. She defended herself in the caption to all the people who criticized her for getting her body done.

Jasmine wrote, “For those thinking I am a fake person for choosing plastic surgery to change/improve things in my body: I am the most genuine person ever when it comes to my personality; I’m honest and transparent, friendly and kind; and I love my vibrating, positive energy, so I’m far from being fake.”

This is the list of Jasmine’s official plastic surgery procedures as of July 20,23.

Jasmine has finally listened to all the theories. The next reveal is March 2023 What procedures has she done? The list is below: The upper or lower blepharoplasty Eyelid surgery)

Permanent make-up for eyebrows, lips and other areas

Lip fillers

The bi-monthly Plasma Facial Treatment and Organic Peeling

She continued to state that her favorite eye treatment was the one she demonstrated in January’s video: “Getting rid the extra skin on my eyelids, and bye-bye eye bags were awesome.” No more fatigued face.”