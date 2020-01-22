Plasma Lighters and their working full guide

What is a Plasma Lighter?

As everyone knows that there are three most popular states of matter. They are – Solid, Liquid and Gas. The state of matter which is very less known is the fourth state of matter, and that is known as “Plasma”.

Plasma is an ionized gas that consists of positive ions and free electrons in proportions. Plasma results in more or less no overall electric charge, typically at low pressures (as in the upper atmosphere and in fluorescent lamps) or at very high temperatures (as in stars and nuclear fusion reactors).

A Plasma Lighter is basically a small device that is used to light up things. The device works in an electronic manner and can be recharged from time to time. To do its work i.e. to light things, the device makes use of plasma instead of fuel. The plasma lighter is a new device and is of an exciting kind that carries a number of benefits over the more traditional type lighter.

Different Types of Plasma Lighter

Generally, there are four types of Plasma Lighters. They are as follows:

Flameless Plasma Lighter – This kind of plasma lighter is much harder to burn yourself and does not heat up the surroundings.

Windproof Plasma Lighter – This kind of plasma lighter works flawlessly in strong winds and can not be blown out.

Reusable Plasma Lighter – This kind of plasma lighter is very fast and easy to recharge with the help of standard USB port.

Powerful Plasma Lighter – This kind of plasma lighter lights faster than the normal flame.

How does a Plasma Lighter work?

The principal of the working of the Plasma lighters is the same as that of lightning.

Lightning takes place when a build-up or an electrical charge within the clouds hits the point, where the ability of that charge to move through the air is finished and the charged particles move either between the clouds or down to the ground. This results in a huge arc of plasma, light, heat and sound. You can check out these best plasma lighter in the market now.

In the case of a plasma lighter, there are two kinds of electrodes. They are – a Cathode and an Anode. When the high voltage electrical current passes between a cathode and an anode, it results in the creation of an arc of highly charged plasma. This plasma then generates heat, which in turn, lights up the object. The plasma lighter is totally safe to use as very less current is generated in its working.

Once the plasma lighter is charged fully, it stores the energy. When, by pressing the button, the required energy is put into the air, the air becomes ionized and the electrons in the air move along with the nucleus. This results in the current and that traveling current is the arc that we see. This is the reason why plasma lighters are also known as the arc lighters and electric lighters.