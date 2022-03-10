Pixar Internal Letter Disagrees With Disney Commitment to LGBTQIA+ Employees

Shortly after Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out publicly against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay”bill today, a very sharp response began to circulate internally at the studio. A letter signed and dated by “The LGBTQIA+ employees of Pixar, and their allies”Chapek was held accountable. It refuted Chapek’s Monday memo to employees and also criticised the fact that the company was not a public entity. “did not take a hard stance in support of the LGBTQIA+”at the shareholder meeting.

“Monday’s email, ‘Our Unwavering Commitment to the LGBTQ+ Community,’ rang hollow,”The LGBTQIA+ letter can be viewed. It said Chapek’s communication “began with the claim that Disney has a long history of supporting the LGBT community, but Disney Parks did not officially host Pride until 2019, in Paris alone. Disney has a history of shutting down fan-created Pride events in the parks, even removing same-sex couples for dancing together in the 1980’s.”

The letter continues to state that the corporation is “capitalizing on Pride”Through merchandising, particularly The Rainbow Mickey Collection.

“It feels terrible to be a part of a company that makes money from Pride merch when it chooses to ‘step back’ in times of our greatest need, when our rights are at risk,”According to the letter.

The “step back” bit is likely a reference to Chapek’s assertion at a shareholders’ annual meeting today that “we chose not to take a public position on [the bill] because we felt we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.”Later it emerged that Chapek had only reached Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was very recent.

Florida’s controversial bill, officially termed the Parental Rights in Education legislation, would effectively ban discussion of the LGBTQ+ community and “sexual orientation or gender identity” in the state’s public schools from kindergarten to third grade. It passed through the Sunshine State’s Senate this week and is highly likely to be signed by DeSantis. Yet the boss of one of Florida’s largest employers (approximately 80,000 local employees and growing) argued that a public statement would not help.

Chapek tried to support his backchannel argument with the following statement: “corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds.”He maintained that they can be leveraged to the advantage of opposing forces.

The employees’ letter points out, however, that “the very email making this claim opened with a corporate statement regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine.”The letter also pointed out that Disney not only made the statement but it also paused any future releases in Russia. That begs the question why Ukraine merited a public statement — and financial sanctions on Russia — but Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill did not.

Finally, the letter damningly addresses Chapek’s repeated insistence that the best way for Disney to make change is through creating “powerful content that changes hearts and minds.”

It says:

Pixar has seen beautiful stories full of diverse characters return from Disney corporate reviews reduced to scraps. Nearly every moment of overtly gay affection is cut at Disney’s behest, regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar. We are not allowed to create LGBTQIA+ content, even if it were the solution to the discriminatory laws in the world.

The missive ends by demanding immediate action, pointing out that laws like Florida’s are being considered in a number of states. It also reminds Disney brass “42% of LGBTQIA+ youth seriously considered suicide in 2021,”A statistic similar to the one from Ukraine that highlights the daily costs of inaction and silence in our lives.

In another blow to Disney, the donation to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), announced during the shareholder meeting, was swiftly declined by the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization. HRC asked Disney to “build on their public commitment and work with LGBTQ+ advocates to ensure that dangerous proposals, like Florida’s Don’t Say Gay or Trans bill, don’t become dangerous laws, and if they do, to work to get them off the books.”

Deadline asked Disney for comments but Disney didn’t respond.