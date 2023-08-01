Pitchfork’s harsh review of Utopia puts Peppa’s album above Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s first album in five years, Utopia, hasn’t received a glittering review from Pitchfork and fans are furious that it has been rated lower than the Peppa Pig record.

Travis Scott‘s highly-anticipated album, Utopia, was released on July 28, 2023 to raving reviews by fans, but notable music publication Pitchfork couldn’t disagree more. Other high-profile outlets, such as Variety and Billboard, have showered Utopia as one of Scott’s greatest releases, but Pitchfork’s unpopular opinion has fans irked.

His loyal followers were sent over the edge after discovering Peppa Pig’s 2021 album received a higher rating from the site.

Pitchfork’s review of Travis Scott’s Utopia trails behind Peppa Pig rating

Three days after Utopia’s release, Pitchfork published their honest review of the 19-track album, which featured a slate of impressive collaborators.

From fellow rap stars Playboi Carti and Future, to R&B queens Beyonce and Sza, it’s easy to see why the record was among the most anticipated of the 2020s. According to the music outlet, the album was a “hollow spectacle” that sees the rapper disconnect from his Southern roots.

“The rage beat on ‘Fe!n’ is played-out,” reviews Pitchfork Alphonse Pierre, “but Playboi Carti’s new vocal trick (sounding like he has bronchitis) soaks up the attention and just lets Travis do a bunch of ad-libbing.”

The tracks Skizo and Topia Twins were noted as “deflections” and “scared rapping”, while Utopia’s production overall “flattens his Southness to the point that he feels like he’s from nowhere.”

The final score is 5.7.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the surprising score ranks lower than everyone’s favorite cartoon pig: Peppa Pig. That’s right, the beloved children’s character released a greater masterpiece than the Billboard Award-winning artist.

The 2021 record, Peppa’s Adventures: The Album, received a score of 6.5 and was complimented as “inspirational” and “compelling”.

Fans slam Pitchfork’s ‘attention seeking’ review

Travis Scott’s followers are accusing the site of deliberately posting a scathing review to prompt discussion, but judging from Pierre’s other reviews, mainly of rap albums, he is a harsh critic.

The Pitchfork writer rated Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind a 6.6, while Kanye West‘s Donda 2 received a tragic 4.3 score.

One of his most recent approvals goes to Sexxy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess album, which received an eight out of 10.

“5.7 seems a tad low,” one fan argued. “It’s probably a 6 – 6.5. Objectively speaking, the songs are quite good. Some songs are subpar. It all depends on your taste. If you want pure rap & heat (what I like), this isn’t going to be an album you thoroughly enjoy,” they continued.

A second person claimed Pitchfork was doing Travis “way too dirty with this one.”

Peppa Pig may have received a more impressive review but it’s important to note that it is not Pierre’s personal opinion. The children’s album was analyzed by a different writer, so the outlet’s rankings are not consistent. Pierre’s own Peppa Pig rating is unknown.