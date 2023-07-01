Pink Tape is Lil Uzi Vert’s latest album, and fans have ranked the ‘best’ songs.

Lil Uzi Vert’s new album has opened to some amazing reviews and fans are busy ranking the “best songs” from Pink Tape, as it features other artists too.

Lil Uzi Vert‘s much-awaited album dropped yesterday, June 30, and their fans are totally immersed in most of the tracks on Pink Tape, which has been made available to stream on multiple platforms. This new album has 26 songs. If you are struggling to pick the best of them, perhaps fans’ suggestions could help.

Fans pick ‘best songs’ from Pink Tape

As well as featuring artists like Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Don Toliver, a track on Pink Tape also samples WWE fighter Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song.

The hard-core fans of this rapper are here to offer some recommendations if you haven’t listened to the entire album yet and need some ideas.

One fan shared: “Album is an 8/10, I like that Uzi is getting experimental but some things just don’t hit, the baby metal and lil Uzi song was fire though y’all be hating on that one too much. Best song- Nakamura and Worst song – Crush em.”

“Realistically, Patience is the best song on Pink Tape, it’s so damn good,” wrote another.

A third fan opined: “Best songs on Pink Tape are I Gotta and Fire Alarm”

“I think I speak for everyone when I say Pluto to Mars is the best song on Pink Tape,” read another Tweet.

And one fan shared: “Rehab is the best song on the Pink Tape, it’s such a simple story yet speaks volumes about Uzi’s rehabilitation”

All the tracks on Lil Uzi Vert’s new album

Pink Tape contains the following tracks:

Pink Tape – Where can I stream it?

Lil Uzi’s much-anticipated album is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Complete album length is around an hour and half with 26 tracks.

The rapper first hinted that their new album would be released in 2020, but fans had to wait years.

During the Rolling Loud festival in March, Uzi said they were “putting the final touches” on the album and delivered it nearly three months later as promised.