Pink Husband Carey Hart shares a sweet photo of son Jameson’s first day of Preschool!

The challenges of parenting during a pandemic are many, and parents are doing their best for their children. Pink and Carey Hart, pop stars, shared a photo of their 4-year old son Jameson. Follow him on Instagram. Jameson was dressed in a mask and ready for school. The former motocross racer was eager to hype up his son.

“Jameson’s 1st day of pre-school,” Hart wrote the accompanying adorable photo. “He is growing like a weed!!!!! So proud of you, Lil man.”

Hart has a lot to share online about being a father. In June, he shared some pictures and a video of his 10-year-old daughter Willow Sage and Jameson absolutely rocking out on their climb. He also pointed out that Willow was very fast and he struggled to get photos of her until she reached the top.

“Our kids are gnarly,” Hart wrote the post. Hart then continued, using the nicknames of the children, to write: “Willz and jamo’s 1st-time outdoor rock climbing. Willz was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top. Check out her stance in these photos. Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real.”

Pink recently sat for an interview. Interview with the Today show’s opened up about parenting and said that she had been. “surprised”It is how much she enjoys being a parent. I didn’t want to be a mom.” the singer confessed. “I wanted to be a mother. However, it wasn’t on the top of my list.”

Pink shared that it was the experience of birthing Willow that really changed her perspective. “Willow was my daughter and I loved that expression of “watching your heart move outside of your body.” It’s how it feels.”

In another recent interview, Pink shared what it’s like being out on that road with her children, confessing that it is not easy. “Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible,” She told PEOPLE. “For a long time, there were a lot more pop stars that were calling me and asking me for the playbook about how to tour with kids. I decided to write a playbook specifically for moms. You just keep going. It’s just me thinking: “Am I raising a kind and compassionate person?” I wonder what it’s like to be my child?